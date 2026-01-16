Miami's Superstar Freshman Looks To Shock The World Ahead of the National Championship
In this story:
The Miami Hurricanes are competing for a National Championship for the first time in two decades, and it is thanks in part to a superstar freshman who has taken over the country.
To start the season, Malachi Toney was a 17-year-old freshman who should have still been a senior in high school. Moreover, he should have been there to enjoy his last year of high school, but when you have undeniable talent, there is no stopping anyone in his way.
The Hurricanes' coaching staff labeled him as their "little secret", but soon it was hard to hide him any longer.
As the Canes approach the national championship game, Toney has already accomplished a historic freshman season.
Toney is totaling 99 receptions for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns through 15 games. He leads all freshmen nationally in receptions and receiving yards while averaging 72.6 yards per game.
"It feels great, that's all you can ask for," Toney said. "All glory to God for being able to put me in this position."
The freshman standout also earned ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. He was named an FWAA Freshman All-American, becoming the first freshman in Miami history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and the seventh Hurricane overall to reach the milestone in a single season.
The Hurricanes look to use him one more time in the biggest game of the season as they look to win a national championship on their home turf against the Indiana Hoosiers.
How to Watch the National Championship Game:
Game Day: Monday, January 19
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN
Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,
Last Time Out, Hoosiers: It was pure domination from the first snap against the Oregon Ducks. It has been like that all season with most teams, with the defense leading the offense to cruise and still score 55 points.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes played a C- game against the Ole Miss Rebels, but they played well enough to sneak past the Rebels in one of the best games in the CFP this year.
Last Meeting: This will only be the third meeting between Miami and Indiana, and the first since 1966. The series is tied 1-1.
Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.