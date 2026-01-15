Superstar Miami Freshman Named Offensive Freshman of the Year
Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney was named the FWAA Offensive Freshman of the Year, the Football Writers Association of America announced Thursday.
Toney has put together one of the most productive freshman seasons in program history, totaling 99 receptions for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns through 15 games. He leads all freshmen nationally in receptions and receiving yards while averaging 72.6 yards per game.
The freshman standout also earned ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named an FWAA Freshman All-American, becoming the first freshman in Miami history to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards and the seventh Hurricane overall to reach the milestone in a single season.
Toney recorded at least five catches in 13 games and posted multiple standout performances, including a season-high 146 receiving yards at Virginia Tech and 135 yards against Louisville.
He continued his production in the postseason, catching 22 passes for 226 yards across Miami’s three playoff games, the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal against Texas A&M, the Cotton Bowl versus Ohio State and the Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss.
In addition to his receiving production, Toney contributed 113 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.
The Hurricanes will face Indiana in the 2026 CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium. The game will be televised on ESPN and broadcast on 104.3 WQAM.
How to Watch the National Championship Game:
Game Day: Monday, January 19
Kickoff time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ESPN
Radio:560 WQAM,990AM ESPN Deportes,WVUM,
Last Time Out, Hoosiers: It was pure domination from the first snap against the Oregon Ducks. It has been like that all season with most teams, with the defense leading the offense to cruise and still score 55 points.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes played a C- game against the Ole Miss Rebels, but they played well enough to sneak past the Rebels in one of the best games in the CFP this year.
Last Meeting: This will only be the third meeting between Miami and Indiana, and the first since 1966. The series is tied 1-1.
Odds for Miami vs. Indiana
Odds will move all week depending on the book and the action, but Indiana has opened as a solid favorite.
- Spread: Indiana -7.5
- Over/under: 48.5
- Moneyline: Indiana -325, Miami +260
