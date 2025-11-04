Miami Superstar Named Semifinalist for Lombardi Award
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. has been named one of 13 semifinalists for the Rotary Lombardi Award, presented annually to the college football lineman who best exemplifies discipline, performance, and leadership on and off the field.
Bain has anchored the Hurricanes’ defensive front through the first eight games of the 2025 season. The Miami native has totaled 30 tackles, including 16 solo stops, with five tackles for loss and two sacks.
The 6-foot-3, 275-pound edge rusher posted season highs of seven tackles against Florida (Sept. 20) and one sack versus Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 6). Bain also recorded an interception in the season-opening win over Notre Dame.
Now in its 52nd year, the Lombardi Award™ has been presented annually in Houston, Texas, since its inception in 1970. This year’s award ceremony will take place on Dec. 10, 2025, with proceeds from gala sponsorships and ticket sales benefiting cancer research and supporting families and patients affected by the disease.
How to Watch: Syracuse Orange at No. 18 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Syracuse Orange
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Syracuse Orange: The Orange are coming off a bye week after dropping its sixth game of the season against Duke 38-3
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes beat themselves once again in an overtime loss. 26-20 against SMU in a terribly coached and executed game.
Last Meeting: The Hurricanes epically blew a 21-point lead against the Orange as they looked to get revenge against the Farn Brown lead team.
When do the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings reveal?
The rankings for the CFP will be revealed on Nov. 4.
What time are the 2025 College Football Playoff rankings?
The 2025 CFP rankings will be revealed at 8 p.m. Nov. 4.
How to watch 2025 College Football Playoff rankings reveal
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN App
Each Tuesday through Selection Sunday, the CFP will be available to watch on ESPN starting at 8 p.m.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, record, points received)
- Ohio State
- Indiana
- Texas A&M
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- BYU
- Texas Tech
- Notre Dame
- Oklahoma
- Virginia
- Texas
- Louisville
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia Tech
- Utah
- Miami (FL)
- Missouri
- USC
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Washington
- Cincinnati
Others receiving votes:
Iowa 71, James Madison 53, Pittsburgh 35, San Diego St. 30, North Texas 27, South Florida 23, SMU 7, Houston 6, Illinois 4, LSU 4, Arizona St. 4.
