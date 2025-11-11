Miami Superstar Tabbed as a Semifinalist for Another Prestigious Award
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. has been named a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation’s top defensive player.
Bain has anchored the Hurricanes’ defensive front through the first nine games of the 2025 season. The Miami native has totaled 31 tackles, including 15 solo stops, along with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He has also recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and one pass breakup.
Now in its 31st year, the Bednarik Award honors the defensive player who best demonstrates excellence on the field. Semifinalists were selected by the Maxwell Football Club National Selection Committee, with support from Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele Publications. Semifinalist voting opens Nov. 17 and closes Nov. 24. Three finalists will be announced on Nov. 27, followed by a final round of voting.
The winner of the Chuck Bednarik Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. The formal presentation of the award will take place at the 89th Maxwell Awards Gala on March 14, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.
Miami closes its regular-season home slate Saturday, Nov. 15, against NC State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and 104.3 FM WQAM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.
Series: Miami 11, NC State 6
