All Hurricanes

Miami Tight Ends Start Working Their Way Into the Offense

The lack of the Miami Hurricanes tight end usage has been shocking after last season outburst.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) hurdles over Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore (28) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) hurdles over Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore (28) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After last season, the Miami Hurricanes' tight end room looked to be one of the most important parts of the offense moving forward.

Sophomore Elija Lofton was viewed as one of the next great tight ends that would come out of Tight End 'U' following Elijah Arroyo, who was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Other transfers entered, and a clear red zone threat was added in Alex Buaman, along with two highly touted freshmen.

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Brock Schott (19) runs with the football against Bethune
Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Brock Schott (19) runs with the football against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats safety Jaden Davis (28) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Through four games this season, the room has been quiet, and head coach Mario Cristobal knows that he has to get the room going.

"They've been a major part of the game plan. Some people have done a good job taking them away. They know we have good playmakers there. They've made, for the most part, what they can out of their opportunities, but they've been instrumental in not only the passing game, but obviously in the running game. They've been really good on the perimeter as well, on special teams. They're as valuable as any other position on our roster."

Head Coach Mario Cristobal

No. 3 Miami has focused on being a running team more than anything this season, but there have been chances for tight ends to make massive plays. Every time you look back at a game, Lofton and Bauman are open in the middle of the field for a home run play, and quarterback Carson Beck finds another target for a completion.

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones dur
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson knows that getting a player like Lofton involved in the offense is integral for the rest of the season. Those opportunities are starting to come to him, which was highlighted in the 26-7 victory over the Florida Gators.

"Lofton got some good touches in that game and there was some opportunities like the second play of the game, they got tipped, but he could have had a big one there. So there's opportunities that we're missing slightly for one reason or the other and I think that as as we go through the season, those things will start connecting."

Miami OC Shannon Dawson

Lofton is the key to this Miami Hurricanes offense. He only has eight catches for 79 yards, while every other tight end on the roster has a combined six catches. He, along with the other tight ends, is due for a few breakout games, and their time is coming as they start to work their way into the offense.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football