Miami Tight Ends Start Working Their Way Into the Offense
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — After last season, the Miami Hurricanes' tight end room looked to be one of the most important parts of the offense moving forward.
Sophomore Elija Lofton was viewed as one of the next great tight ends that would come out of Tight End 'U' following Elijah Arroyo, who was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Other transfers entered, and a clear red zone threat was added in Alex Buaman, along with two highly touted freshmen.
Through four games this season, the room has been quiet, and head coach Mario Cristobal knows that he has to get the room going.
"They've been a major part of the game plan. Some people have done a good job taking them away. They know we have good playmakers there. They've made, for the most part, what they can out of their opportunities, but they've been instrumental in not only the passing game, but obviously in the running game. They've been really good on the perimeter as well, on special teams. They're as valuable as any other position on our roster."- Head Coach Mario Cristobal
No. 3 Miami has focused on being a running team more than anything this season, but there have been chances for tight ends to make massive plays. Every time you look back at a game, Lofton and Bauman are open in the middle of the field for a home run play, and quarterback Carson Beck finds another target for a completion.
Offensive Coordinator Shannon Dawson knows that getting a player like Lofton involved in the offense is integral for the rest of the season. Those opportunities are starting to come to him, which was highlighted in the 26-7 victory over the Florida Gators.
"Lofton got some good touches in that game and there was some opportunities like the second play of the game, they got tipped, but he could have had a big one there. So there's opportunities that we're missing slightly for one reason or the other and I think that as as we go through the season, those things will start connecting."- Miami OC Shannon Dawson
Lofton is the key to this Miami Hurricanes offense. He only has eight catches for 79 yards, while every other tight end on the roster has a combined six catches. He, along with the other tight ends, is due for a few breakout games, and their time is coming as they start to work their way into the offense.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.