All Hurricanes

Miami's Two-Star Edge Rushers Have A Challenge Against FSU QB Tommy Castellanos

Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor are the most dominant edge rushing duo in the country.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) rushes the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) rushes the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 3 Miami has the best pass rushing duo in the country.

Rueben Bain Jr. is walking his way to possibly the No. 1 overall pick this season, and Ahkeem Mesidor is showing why he can be a steal later on in the draft. Not only are they playing at an outstanding level, but they are grading at an outstanding level this season.

It is not just the numbers saying it, head coach Mario Cristobal believes in what he has built with those two monsters on the edge.

We do feel like we are blessed with the best duo in the country…Bain is at 275 and he has the power of a three technique with the explosiveness of an edge guy. He has a large menu of pass rush moves while playing with the basic fundamentals that make you very strong and hold the point of attack and be stout. With Mesidor, some times I feel like that guy deserves a lot more credit, but he doesn't care about that. Mesidor is a guy that can do it all. His athleticism and his toughness—both guys have done everything we have asked them to do with playing inside or outside. They are just team players."

Mario Cristobal on Miami Edge Rushers
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tackles South Florida Bulls
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) tackles South Florida Bulls wide receiver Christian Neptune (81) in the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

READ MORE: 'Excitement, Swarm, Violence': Corey Hetherman's Motto For Miami's Defense

The key has been this team playing free and with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman's motto "ESV": Excitement, Swarm, Violence.

It has unlocked Bain and Mesidor, and now they terrorize opposing quarterbacks who line up against them. Moreover, they face their biggest challenge of the year against Thomas Castellanos.

The Danger of Castellanos

Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) during the first half aga
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

The dynamic duo will have to make it hard on the Kyler Murray-like quarterback on the road. Castellanos has great mobility, and it is one of the keys to keeping the game together for the Seminoles.

Castellanos has thrown for 848 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. What's dangerous are his legs, as he has also run for 217 yards and four touchdowns.

Containing him is key.

"Quarterback's a really good runner as well. He's really good at everything that he does, but I think it starts and ends with physicality. Really good football player. Makes a lot of things happen. Everybody has to do their jobs really well."

Mario Cristobal

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football