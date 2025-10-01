Miami's Two-Star Edge Rushers Have A Challenge Against FSU QB Tommy Castellanos
No. 3 Miami has the best pass rushing duo in the country.
Rueben Bain Jr. is walking his way to possibly the No. 1 overall pick this season, and Ahkeem Mesidor is showing why he can be a steal later on in the draft. Not only are they playing at an outstanding level, but they are grading at an outstanding level this season.
It is not just the numbers saying it, head coach Mario Cristobal believes in what he has built with those two monsters on the edge.
We do feel like we are blessed with the best duo in the country…Bain is at 275 and he has the power of a three technique with the explosiveness of an edge guy. He has a large menu of pass rush moves while playing with the basic fundamentals that make you very strong and hold the point of attack and be stout. With Mesidor, some times I feel like that guy deserves a lot more credit, but he doesn't care about that. Mesidor is a guy that can do it all. His athleticism and his toughness—both guys have done everything we have asked them to do with playing inside or outside. They are just team players."- Mario Cristobal on Miami Edge Rushers
READ MORE: 'Excitement, Swarm, Violence': Corey Hetherman's Motto For Miami's Defense
The key has been this team playing free and with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman's motto "ESV": Excitement, Swarm, Violence.
It has unlocked Bain and Mesidor, and now they terrorize opposing quarterbacks who line up against them. Moreover, they face their biggest challenge of the year against Thomas Castellanos.
The Danger of Castellanos
The dynamic duo will have to make it hard on the Kyler Murray-like quarterback on the road. Castellanos has great mobility, and it is one of the keys to keeping the game together for the Seminoles.
Castellanos has thrown for 848 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 64.3 percent of his passes. What's dangerous are his legs, as he has also run for 217 yards and four touchdowns.
Containing him is key.
"Quarterback's a really good runner as well. He's really good at everything that he does, but I think it starts and ends with physicality. Really good football player. Makes a lot of things happen. Everybody has to do their jobs really well."- Mario Cristobal
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.