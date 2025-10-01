Miami's Two-Star Edge Rushers Have A Challenge Against FSU QB Tommy Castellanos

Because everyone asked.



Out of 135 ACC DL-men here is where Miami stands:

▪️1/135 - Bain (95.8)

▪️3/135 - Mesidor (91.4)

▪️6/135 - Moten Sr (85.3)

▪️73/135 - Scott (68.4)

▪️87/135 - Blay (65.8)

▪️95/135 - Blount (64.7)



Also:

- #1 in ACC total defense

- #1 in ACC scoring… pic.twitter.com/O2cUpZbHI2