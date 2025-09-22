'Excitement, Swarm, Violence': Corey Hetherman's Motto For Miami's Defense
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Who would have thought, after one year removed from one of the worst defenses in program history, that the Miami Hurricanes would have one of the best defenses in the country?
It's simple. Defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has No. 2 Miami playing with a new mindset that was installed over the offseason: 'Excitement, Swarm, Violence'.
"ESV" is the motto that has been ringing in the ears of every defense player for the Hurricanes. Football is a violent sport, so why not embrace it?
"It means a lot. No matter what the offense is doing, the defense is coming to play. No matter if they are winning by a lot, struggling a little bit, or starting slow, the defense from the first snap to the last, we play violent, we play fast, and we play physical. That's our motto. First whistle to the last, we play the same way. And if we get tired, we've got someone coming up next that's going to do the same thing. That's coach Hetherman's motto, "ESV".- Rueben Bain Jr. on Defensive Violence
Moreover, it's also a lifestyle that the Canes defense lives by.
Transfer linebacker Mohamed Toure played for Hetherman during both their stents at Rutgers. He understands the blessing that comes with playing football at this level and playing with the mentality that Hetherman is preaching.
"ESV": Excitement, Swarm, Violence. Go out there and play everyday. You get to play football. Some people wish they could play this game. Some people at home wish they could play for the Canes. We get to do this. We keep that mentality every single day.- Mohamed Toure
For the time being, the smashmouth, violent football of the Canes will be on hold for a week. The Hurricanes will play only one game in 20 days. They have a bye week, then travel to take on No. 8 Florida State for the first road game of the season on Oct. 4. Following that will be another bye week before returning home for a Friday night game against Louisville.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.