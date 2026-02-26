NFL Draft Odds Shakeup Following Jets-Titans Trade
The New York Jets may have tipped their hand at where they are leaning in the 2026 NFL Draft.
New York has the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, and it has a plethora of pass rushers to choose from, including Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr. and more.
On Thursday, New York made an interesting trade, sending former first-round pick Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. The move could signal that the Jets have zeroed in on a pass rusher with the No. 2 pick.
The latest odds suggest this as well, as Bain has moved from +550 to +450 to be the No. 2 overall pick while Reese (-110) is the odds-on favorite to go at No. 2. The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, leaving the Jets with their pick of the field at pass rusher at No. 2.
Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 2 overall pick, with Reese and Bailey currently set as the top options.
Latest Odds for No. 2 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft
- Arvell Reese: -110
- David Bailey: +125
- Rueben Bain Jr.: +450
- Caleb Downs: +4500
- Fernando Mendoza: +7500
- Ty Simpson: +8000
- Kayden McDonald:+12500
- Kenyon Sadiq: +12500
- Jermod McCoy: +12500
- Makai Lemon: +12500
- Mansoor Delane: +12500
- Keldric Faulk: +12500
- Peter Woods: +12500
- Jeremiyah Love: +12500
- Jordyn Tyson: +12500
- Kadyn Proctor:+12500
- Cashius Howell: +12500
- Avieon Terrell: +12500
- Carnell Tate: +12500
- Olaiavega Ioane: +12500
- T.J. Parker: +12500
- Sonny Styles: +12500
- Francis Mauigoa: +12500
- Spencer Fano: +12500
- KC Concepcion: +12500
New York is coming off a dreadful 2025 season where it struggled to force turnovers on defense. The Jets moved on from Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams during the 2025 season, and now they've traded Johnson as well as they look to rebuild their roster.
The Johnson move could allow the Jets to bring in a new top pass rusher to build their defense around in the coming seasons. New York still has to find an answer at quarterback, but it has multiple first-round picks that could bring enough talent to the roster to improve upon this past's seasons last-place finish.
Still, New York has the third-worst odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season, tied with the Raiders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
