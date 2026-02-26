NFL Draft Odds Shakeup Following Jets-Titans Trade

The New York Jets may have tipped their hand at where they are leaning in the 2026 NFL Draft.

New York has the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, and it has a plethora of pass rushers to choose from, including Arvell Reese, David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr. and more.

On Thursday, New York made an interesting trade, sending former first-round pick Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat. The move could signal that the Jets have zeroed in on a pass rusher with the No. 2 pick.

Trade: the New York Jets are sending DE Jermaine Johnson to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for DT T'Vondre Sweat, per ESPN sources.



The trade cannot be processed until the start of the new league year in March. pic.twitter.com/PzdYW9JeZ1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2026

The latest odds suggest this as well, as Bain has moved from +550 to +450 to be the No. 2 overall pick while Reese (-110) is the odds-on favorite to go at No. 2. The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to take quarterback Fernando Mendoza at No. 1, leaving the Jets with their pick of the field at pass rusher at No. 2.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the No. 2 overall pick, with Reese and Bailey currently set as the top options.

Latest Odds for No. 2 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Arvell Reese: -110

David Bailey: +125

Rueben Bain Jr.: +450

Caleb Downs: +4500

Fernando Mendoza: +7500

Ty Simpson: +8000

Kayden McDonald:+12500

Kenyon Sadiq: +12500

Jermod McCoy: +12500

Makai Lemon: +12500

Mansoor Delane: +12500

Keldric Faulk: +12500

Peter Woods: +12500

Jeremiyah Love: +12500

Jordyn Tyson: +12500

Kadyn Proctor:+12500

Cashius Howell: +12500

Avieon Terrell: +12500

Carnell Tate: +12500

Olaiavega Ioane: +12500

T.J. Parker: +12500

Sonny Styles: +12500

Francis Mauigoa: +12500

Spencer Fano: +12500

KC Concepcion: +12500

New York is coming off a dreadful 2025 season where it struggled to force turnovers on defense. The Jets moved on from Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams during the 2025 season, and now they've traded Johnson as well as they look to rebuild their roster.

The Johnson move could allow the Jets to bring in a new top pass rusher to build their defense around in the coming seasons. New York still has to find an answer at quarterback, but it has multiple first-round picks that could bring enough talent to the roster to improve upon this past's seasons last-place finish.

Still, New York has the third-worst odds to win the Super Bowl in the 2026 season, tied with the Raiders.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.