Miami Unveils New Jersey With Adidas
No. 3 Miami has been consistent with its uniforms this season. They have worn their orange and white uniforms for all four home games this season, but they will have a new look in a few weeks against an ACC opponent.
The Hurricanes and Adidas will collaborate for their Military Appreciation Game on Oct. 25 against Stanford.
The Hurricanes could enter that game undefeated and ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. There is a lot to like about this team as it heads into the future.
No. 3 Miami Injury Update After Bye Week Heading into Florida State
The Miami Hurricanes have been dealing with a few key injuries.
Four games into the season, if anyone is fully healthy, then the training staff needs a raise and national attention. For the Canes, they have battled the injury bug that has lingered since spring.
After the bye week, the Hurricanes look to get three players back who have been or gotten banged up in the first four games of the season. The key now is to make sure that everyone is 100 percent.
On OL Samson Okunlola's injury:
Okunlola was banged up in the second half of the game, but according to Mario Cristobal, he is ready to go against No. 18 Florida State.
Jordan Lyle and WR Jojo Trader Status:
The Hurricanes have been waiting to add two of their Lamborghinis back into the offense. The issue of getting an opportunity when they haven't been fully healthy poses one of the biggest questions entering this game against the Seminoles.
The status has been that they have been ready to go, but they just haven't been used. They are game healthy, but when the team is thriving without them, risking their potential of truly being 100 percent is not going to be taken.
Both players are vital for this offense as they try to find more explosive players. The Canes already have big-time players, but the key now is to add depth, knowing that this season can easily turn around due to the lack of bodies around.
