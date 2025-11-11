Miami's Weapons and Defense Concerns NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren
No. 18 Miami (7-2, 3-2 ACC) bounced back against Syracuse with a dominant 38-10 victory, but now they look ahead to NC State.
The Wolfpack is coming off a bye week, so with extra time to prepare for the Hurricanes, head coach Dave Doeren has had a few additional looks at the Canes. He is worried about some parts that could hurt his team while the Canes look to exploit them.
It starts with the offensive side of the ball. While everyone in Hurricane land is upset with how the offense is playing, Doeren knows that they have talent all over the field.
"Just look at them statistically, averaging 33 points a game, holding teams to 15. Stopping the run, 88 yards a game they're giving up," Doeren said. "A bunch of weapons, can't say enough about their freshman receiver, No. 10 (Malachi) Toney, what a good football player he is. Quarterback's got a lot of weapons around him."
What also stands out to him is the size of both lines of scrimmage. Mario Cristobal describes it as Jurassic Park, and Doeren can see why.
"Offensive line is big and does a really good job in pass protection, clean pockets," Doeren said. "Defensively, probably the best defensive line that we'll see all year. When you look at all four starters, four NFL guys.
The Hurricanes have the chance to secure their eighth win of the season and force those on the College Football Playoff committee to start paying attention and respecting them. Everything is working out in the Hurricanes favor as long as they continue to win out.
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.
Series: Miami 11, NC State 6
