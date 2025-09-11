Miami WR Malachi Toney Is More Than Just A Superstar Freshman
No. 5 Miami (2-0) started the season with a massive question mark on offense. Who would be the top guys in the wide receiver room?
Two games in and a few jaw-dropping catches later, the Hurricanes have their answer. Freshman Malachi Toney and senior CJ Daniels have been receiving and touchdown machines in the early portion of the season. Moreover, Toney has been more than just an amazing freshman; he is one of the leaders in the locker room.
He was UM's "little secret," and the more you learn about him, his work ethic continues to be on display.
"I just got to do my job and be the best Malachi Toney for the University of Miami," Toney said.
Those around him have highlighted how he has been a leader by example type of player. He is pushing others to be better, no matter if that is showing up early in the morning, being the first person in, or the last person out.
Coach Mario Cristobal has noticed it and highlights how that is what everyone in the building should be like.
"It all starts with his approach," Cirstobal said. "What he is as a person, as a competitor. It doesn't matter if it's school or practice, taking care of his body, preparing for a lift, like he's always, always early. And when he's early, he's prepared. He's not just kind of disheveled freshman trying to put on his his stuff. Like the guy comes in every single day with intention. I'm talking like a pro. "
Cristobal already sees the professional capabilities in his work early. He moves like someone who can be shocking for someone who should still be a senior in high school.
"Does not resemble a freshman any way, shape, or form. He instantly gains trust because people know that if he doesn't get it right, he's going to bust his butt to make sure he gets it right," Cristobal said. "Now, he's blessed beyond measure, right? I mean, his speed, athleticism, ability to track the football, body control, I mean exceptional, right? But his daily approach and his football IQ, natural ability to beat man coverage or find soft spots in zone, coupled with that attitude, you want a team full of those kinds of attitude."
"You see it in a guy like Mark Fletcher, you see in the guy. There are so many the Rueben Bain's, the [James] Brockenmeyer's, the [Francis Mauigoa's], the [Anez Cooper's], Akheem Mesidor, and Malachi Toney, he has that as a freshman."
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.