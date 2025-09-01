Miami's "Little Secret" Explodes on the Scene Against No. 6 Notre Dame
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 10 Miami tried to keep a secret this offseason, and for those not paying attention to the Hurricanes, a talented wide receiver was set to light the world on fire in his debut.
The Miami Hurricanes' 17-year-old true freshman, Malachi Toney, put the college football world on notice against No. 6 Notre Dame.
Toney was outstanding, finishing the game with six receptions for 82 and an electric touchdown. He flashed what the Hurricanes needed out of their top receiver with his speed, hands, and maturity at such a young age.
"He is special," Cristobal said after the game. "We tried to keep him a secret, but it didn't take long. He was the first player we were getting the football to. What is special about him is the way he approaches the game. He approaches the game like he is a fifth or sixth-year vet. He is always working. He is just getting started."
This was everything that the Hurricanes could have asked for out of their star wide receiver. The talent that he has was on display all night. The comparisons coming out of Coral Gables listed him like Xavier Restrepo, but with more athletic ability.
Toney love the experience and was glad he was able to show his ability.
"The experience was great," Toney said. "I got the chance to go out there and show my God-given ability."
His quarterback was also happy with the young receiver who turns 18 in September. Carson Beck consistently found Toney time and time again as his security blanket when he was in trouble. Toney made the play, and Beck was glad to see everything go to plan.
"He was our secret little weapon tonight, but I don't think he'll be a secret anymore," Beck said. "That kid is special and obviously very talented and gifted. But the work that he puts in and his willingness to learn and his maturity for the age that he is, is off the charts. I remember the first day that I got in there with him, and you could just tell by the way he carries himself, he's a different type.
"Tonight, obviously he was able to show that, but he's in the facility from 5 a.m. to whenever everyone's going. He's the first one in, the last one out, like really is. And he's constantly meeting, constantly trying to get better, constantly taking my brain apart. He made me better as a quarterback myself. So, yeah, I'm really happy to have him on our team."
Toney looks to continue to do his job as they move out to face Bethune Cookman in week two.
"I just got to do my job and be the best Malachi Toney for the University of Miami," he said.
Miami Hurricanes Football News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.