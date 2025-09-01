All Hurricanes

Miami's "Little Secret" Explodes on the Scene Against No. 6 Notre Dame

The Miami Hurricanes' 17-year-old true freshman, Malachi Toney, put the college football world on notice against No. 6 Notre Dame.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs with the football against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) runs with the football against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Karson Hobbs (21) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — No. 10 Miami tried to keep a secret this offseason, and for those not paying attention to the Hurricanes, a talented wide receiver was set to light the world on fire in his debut.

Toney was outstanding, finishing the game with six receptions for 82 and an electric touchdown. He flashed what the Hurricanes needed out of their top receiver with his speed, hands, and maturity at such a young age.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown
"He is special," Cristobal said after the game. "We tried to keep him a secret, but it didn't take long. He was the first player we were getting the football to. What is special about him is the way he approaches the game. He approaches the game like he is a fifth or sixth-year vet. He is always working. He is just getting started."

This was everything that the Hurricanes could have asked for out of their star wide receiver. The talent that he has was on display all night. The comparisons coming out of Coral Gables listed him like Xavier Restrepo, but with more athletic ability.

Toney love the experience and was glad he was able to show his ability.

"The experience was great," Toney said. "I got the chance to go out there and show my God-given ability." 

His quarterback was also happy with the young receiver who turns 18 in September. Carson Beck consistently found Toney time and time again as his security blanket when he was in trouble. Toney made the play, and Beck was glad to see everything go to plan.

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) practices before the game against th
"He was our secret little weapon tonight, but I don't think he'll be a secret anymore," Beck said. "That kid is special and obviously very talented and gifted. But the work that he puts in and his willingness to learn and his maturity for the age that he is, is off the charts. I remember the first day that I got in there with him, and you could just tell by the way he carries himself, he's a different type.

"Tonight, obviously he was able to show that, but he's in the facility from 5 a.m. to whenever everyone's going. He's the first one in, the last one out, like really is. And he's constantly meeting, constantly trying to get better, constantly taking my brain apart. He made me better as a quarterback myself. So, yeah, I'm really happy to have him on our team." 

Toney looks to continue to do his job as they move out to face Bethune Cookman in week two.

"I just got to do my job and be the best Malachi Toney for the University of Miami," he said.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

