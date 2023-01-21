Skip to main content

Miami's Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman Fail To Reach Contract Agreement

Negotiations Fall Through After Reed Was Named HC This Past Month

With no prior head coaching experience, Ed Reed was hired by FCS Bethune-Cookman in December to lead this school back to the top. While Reed lacks the experience as a coach, his Hall of Fame NFL career speaks for itself.

After serving as chief of staff at Miami the past few seasons, Reed got the chance to help a program in Bethune-Cookman who went just 2-9 this past season, with one of those loses coming against the Hurricanes to open the season.

Reed shared the news of his contract breakdown via his Twitter, saying the University failed to come to agreement on the initial contract. 

Now with Reed out of his job at Bethune-Cookman, his options are wide open. Miami would likely entertain bringing back Reed in a similar role, where he can continue to help mentor the players.

Furthermore, he could try at getting on the staff at another school where he can begin creating a coaching resume. The interest in coaching is obviously there, and his initial agreement to Bethune-Cookman is eerily similar to Deion Sanders going to Jackson State. 

Reed could also steer away from coaching entirely and become an analyst. However, that seems like a last resort given the path Reed has been on. 

Regardless, Miami will face Bethune-Cookman for the second year in a row this coming season. However, it will be without Reed coaching on the sidelines for the Wildcats.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

Ed Reed
Football

Miami's Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman Fail To Reach Contract Agreement

By Liam Willerup
Josh Downs North Carolina Tyrique Stevenson Miami Hurricanes
Football

Miami's Tyrique Stevenson Mocked A First Rounder By NFL.com

By Liam Willerup
Miami Hurricanes
Recruiting

2024 Broward County Prep Football and Recruiting Tracker: Miami Signee Chris Johnson Named Offensive MVP

By Brian Smith
Kamarion Franklin, DL, Lake Cormorant (Miss.) High School - 2024
Recruiting

Hurricanes 2024 Recruiting Tracker: Elite DL Visiting Miami This Weekend

By All Hurricanes Staff
tad hudson 2
Recruiting

ACC Quarterback Recruiting - Part II

By Brian Smith
cormani mcclain back
Recruiting

Cormani McClain to Colorado: Updating the Timeline of America’s Top Cornerback Recruit

By All Hurricanes Staff
Miami Hurricanes
Football

Transfer Portal Tracker: Miami QB Jake Garcia Picks Missouri

By All Hurricanes Staff
Tampa (Fla.) Catholic wide receiver - 2024
Recruiting

Top Recruits Taking Miami Unofficial visits

By Brian Smith