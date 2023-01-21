Miami's Ed Reed and Bethune-Cookman Fail To Reach Contract Agreement

With no prior head coaching experience, Ed Reed was hired by FCS Bethune-Cookman in December to lead this school back to the top. While Reed lacks the experience as a coach, his Hall of Fame NFL career speaks for itself.

After serving as chief of staff at Miami the past few seasons, Reed got the chance to help a program in Bethune-Cookman who went just 2-9 this past season, with one of those loses coming against the Hurricanes to open the season.

Reed shared the news of his contract breakdown via his Twitter, saying the University failed to come to agreement on the initial contract.

Now with Reed out of his job at Bethune-Cookman, his options are wide open. Miami would likely entertain bringing back Reed in a similar role, where he can continue to help mentor the players.

Furthermore, he could try at getting on the staff at another school where he can begin creating a coaching resume. The interest in coaching is obviously there, and his initial agreement to Bethune-Cookman is eerily similar to Deion Sanders going to Jackson State.

Reed could also steer away from coaching entirely and become an analyst. However, that seems like a last resort given the path Reed has been on.

Regardless, Miami will face Bethune-Cookman for the second year in a row this coming season. However, it will be without Reed coaching on the sidelines for the Wildcats.

