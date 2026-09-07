Michael Irvin's Eyes Won't Lie: 'This is the Greatest Receiver I Have Ever Laid My Eyes On'

The Miami Hurricanes have a history of all-time great football players, regardless of the level they reached.

One on the Mount Rushmore of all-time great receivers is the electric Michael Irvin.

The Hurricanes' great has been on the sidelines every day for about three seasons since the Hurricanes returned to prominence. Moreover, during that time, he has been able to see what the Hurricanes have been building towards and has witnessed something even better.

Malachi Toney has graced the presence of the all-time great receiver, and Irvin believes he is the greatest he has ever seen.

Michael Irvin has high praise for Miami WR Malachi Toney🙌🏽



“This is the greatest receiver I have ever laid my eyes on!” #GoCanes #TheU #BabyJesus #GABOS pic.twitter.com/LOufO1HwQi — BLEED ORANGE AND GREEN (@Brabra_Savage24) September 7, 2026

"His timing is so perfect," Irvin said. "Everything he does. His timing is so perfect, and his patience is so over the top. This is the greatest receiver I've ever laid my eyes on. Literally, I'm talking about right now, this kid, this young man; it's the greatest singer I have ever laid my eyes on. I've never seen anything like this."

Toney broke the single-game receiving record against the Cardinal, highlighting how dangerous the Canes offense can be this season.

The passing attack can reach levels higher than the Cam Ward-level offense, and Irvin knows it. He also knows that what everyone is witnessing is generational and one of the best that anyone has ever seen. Not just himself.

"I've never seen anything like this," Irvin continued. "I wanted to wait to see what happens. What the rest of everybody else before I laid the baby to sleep. I want to give other people a chance to top that. Nobody can. And I don't think anybody ever will because this dude will not slow down. He's only going to get better.

"He's so good. I can't believe it . I can't believe a lot of things. I can't believe, first of all, that we have him, that he's in Miami, and I certainly can't believe that God has left me here long enough to see this young man bless and to see, and to be able to say, this is the greatest receiver; these gifts he has, he is doing some of the greatest things. I've never seen going to see on a football field."

Miami will face off against Florida A&M in the home opener for a Thursday night matchup at 8:00 p.m. on ACC Network +.

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