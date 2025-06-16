More of Cam Ward's Personality Takes Center Stage During Titans Minicamp
Cam Ward has another viral video going around as his personaility starts to take over the NFL.
Ward has always been a confident player and hasn't shied away from it in his new role as the franchise savior of the Tennessee Titans. That comes with some trash talk and knowing that he is that "alpha' player that Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal raved about all last season.
"I'm always locked in," Ward said. "Trash talk, it will never mean anything to me. It won't get to me, sometimes, where I'm just someone who likes doing it. So what's the point of playing something that you love if you can't have fun with it? So that's where it comes from, but I mean, I love the game. So, any chance I get to let somebody know that they can't (expletive) with me, it doesn't matter."
Add in the rookies' minicamp, OTA, and the mandatory minicamp for Ward, a cake walk for the Heisman Finalist and the Davey O'Brien Award winner.
He is proving that as well. Ward has been dominant throughout these camps, throwing some of the best balls the Titans have seen since Steve McNair. McNair took the Titans to the Super Bowl and was only a yard away from winning against the Los Angeles Rams.
Ward's journey will be even harder as he tries to get the franchise past the one-yard line. It starts in a few months when the NFL season is here, and the Titans and the NFL world will get a chance to feel the "Cam Ward Experience".