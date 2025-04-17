National Media Ragging on Miami Only Means The "U" is Back
There are always signs when an old face is making a return. Media bring up names without it being called upon, calling out coaches over something not related to them, and complaining about how much another quarterback is getting paid. The more national media rags on the Miami Hurricanes means only one thing: The 'U' is back.
ESPN's Ryan Clark strangely mentioned the Hurricanes, dealing with now-UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava and his NIL disruption with Tennessee.
"(Nico Iamaleava) shouldn't hold out because the contract isn't binding, and now you got people like Mario Cristobal, who, by the way, is part and fault of this because he gave Carson Beck, who ain't the best quarterback in the country, 4 million to go to Miami. There's no reason for him to hold out because he's getting overpaid."
If anyone wants to see why Beck (who is not making $4 million) turn the tap on the last season game between the Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs.
The final score of this game was 31-17. Put two and two together to see which quarterback led his team to victory. Beck was also the projected No. 1 quarterback entering last season, and believe this, he is going to prove why he was looked at that way to start the season.
With the amount of attention that the Hurricanes are getting, this only means a few great things for the program.
1. They are back and could be better than ever.
2. When the world hates Miami, then college football is in a better place.
3. Mario Cristobal is doing exactly what he said he would do when he returned.