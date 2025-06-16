All Hurricanes

New Transfer Linebacker Mohamed Toure Could Be Special For Miami

Bleacher Report has released a new list ahead of the 2025 college football season as they highlight some transfer players that have gone under the radar, one being Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure.

Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson is hit high by Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure for a penalty in the first quarter at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Ud At Rutgers
Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson is hit high by Rutgers linebacker Mohamed Toure for a penalty in the first quarter at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Ud At Rutgers / William Bretzger / Delaware News Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
"The best version of Mohamed Toure can be special," David Kenyon wrote. "Few, and perhaps nobody, can know that better than new Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman. Before his excellent year as Minnesota's DC in 2024, he helped mold Toure as the linebackers coach at Rutgers."

"Toure, who missed last season due to a knee injury, racked up 93 tackles with 9.5 for loss (4.5 sacks) with Hetherman in 2023. Provided his recovery stays on track, Toure should be an essential part of a transfer-fueled defense at Miami this season," Kenyon finished.

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) is sacked by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker
Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacurri Brown (11) is sacked by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The question now is, will he play at his full strength coming off a major knee injury that kept him out of the entire season? He is a low-risk, high-reward pick up out of the portal who can easily be an impactful player for the linebacking core, which is the weakest position in the Canes' defensive unit.

Before he was injured, he was an All-Big Ten Team honoree as a linebacker, so the talent is there. The transition from playing in the Big Ten to the ACC will be interesting. Likewise, his recovery from said injury. If things can click, he will be one of the best linebackers in the ACC and instantly one of the best players in the defensive unit.

