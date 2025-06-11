All Hurricanes

NEWS: ACC Announces Bowl Games TV Times and Schedule

The Atlantic Coast Conference, in partnership with Bowl Season, has officially announced the full slate of bowl matchups for the 2025 season. Mark your calendars, as the 2025 ACC bowl schedule will feature 11 marquee matchups on ABC and ESPN, and one each on CBS and Fox.

Justice Sandle

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrate after winning the 2024 ACC Championship game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, and quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrate after winning the 2024 ACC Championship game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Atlantic Coast Conference, in partnership with Bowl Season, has officially announced the full slate of bowl matchups for the 2025 season. Mark your calendars, as the 2025 ACC bowl schedule will feature 11 marquee matchups on ABC and ESPN, and one each on CBS and Fox.

The announcement includes dates, game times, and television designations for 12 of the bowl games affiliated with the ACC. The Holiday Bowl will be announced at a later date.

The NCAA and College Football Playoff (CFP) announced the full schedule of the 12-team format for the 2025-26 season in April. Last season, the ACC was one of three conferences with multiple teams in the Playoff, featuring Clemson and SMU.

“We’re incredibly proud of the ACC’s continued success in postseason play, including a historic showing last year with 13 teams earning bowl invitations and two reaching the College Football Playoff,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Our bowl partners play a vital role in creating first-class experiences for our programs, student-athletes, and fans. These relationships continue to grow stronger each year, and we’re grateful for the support of Disney and ESPN and the leadership of Nick Carparelli and the entire Bowl Season team, who do an outstanding job promoting and celebrating college football.”

The ACC set a league record last season with 13 teams earning postseason bowl bids, tying for the most among all conferences. This milestone marked the 24th consecutive year in which the conference secured at least six bowl appearances. Since the start of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the ACC has recorded a total of 105 postseason bowl appearances, ranking second among all conferences.

Saturday, December 13

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk (Los Angeles, California) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, December 19

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (Tampa, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Saturday, December 20

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

Courtesy of the ACC

CFP First Round Game (on campus site) – TBD

Saturday, December 27

Go Bowling Military Bowl (Washington, D.C.) – 11 a.m. ET | ESPN

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (The Bronx, New York) – Noon ET | ABC

Wasabi Fenway Bowl (Boston, Massachusetts) – 2:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl (Orlando, Florida) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (Jacksonville, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Monday, December 29

Birmingham Bowl (Birmingham, Alabama) – 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, December 30

Valero Alama Bowl (San Antonio, Texas) – 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Wednesday, December 31

CFP Quarterfinals: Goodyear Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (El Paso, Texas) – 2 p.m. ET | CBS

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (Las Vegas, Nevada) – 3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, January 1, 2026

CFP Quarterfinals: Capital One Orange Bowl (Miami Gardens, Florida) – Noon ET | ESPN

CFP Quarterfinals: Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential (Pasadena, California) – 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

CFP Quarterfinals: Allstate Sugar Bowl (New Orleans, Louisiana) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, January 2, 2026

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, North Carolina) – 8 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, January 8, 2026

CFP Semifinals: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, Arizona) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Friday, January 9, 2026

CFP Semifinals: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Atlanta, Georgia) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Monday, January 19, 2026

CFP National Championship Game (Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens, Florida) – 7:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

TBA

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl – TBA | Fox

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football