NFL Canes Cruise Through The Midseason Mark

While some NFL Miami Hurricanes are currently battling through injuries, the others are continuing to impact their teams to deliver winning plays. How did they do this week?

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

While Phillips still hasn't been fully intergrated with his new pass rush partner, he still helped the Dolphins get a win. He recorded five total tackles and a quarterback hit for the Dolphins in a win over Chicago.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Muhammad didn't have an as impressive game, recording just one tackle as the Bears feel just short at home.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

O'Donnell was only called upon once in the Packers loss, as his sole punt landed inside the 20.

WR Phillip Dorsett, Houston Texans

The former first-rounder Dorsett led the Texans in yards in their primetime loss to the Eagles. He brought in three catches for 69 yards.

TE Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

Jordan brought in just one of his two targets for a total of five yards as the Texans lost in Philadelphia.

DB Jaquan Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Johnson had a bounce back game after his return from injury. He recorded ten total tackles on the game as the Bills feel short to the Jets.

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau has one tackle as a tackle for loss, as he now becomes a week-to-week player to monitor with a high ankle sprain.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Berrios again was not involved in the running game as he saw just two targets and turned it into a catch for six yards. The Jets were though able to pull off a win against the top dogs in the AFC.

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn failed to bring in either of his two targets as the Vikings topped the Commanders on the road.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins five tackles and tackle for loss were able to help the Jaguars pull off a comeback win against the Las Vegas Raiders at home.

LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman had ten total tackles, along with a quarterback hit, as the Raiders failed to maintain their lead in Jacksonville.

RB Travis Homer, Seattle Seahawks

Homer got involved across the offense, taking his sole carry seven yards, and his three catches for 25 yards, as Seattle builds upon their NFC West lead.

RB Deejay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas had one carry for four yards, two tackles, and 23 punt return yards, in a all-around effort for Seattle.

DB Mike Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson had six tackles and a tackle for loss as he continues to make his mark on this secondary.

S Deon Bush, Kansas City Chiefs

Bush had three total tackles for the Chiefs as they were able to take the game to overtime and secure the victory.

K Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions

Badgley was only called upon for one extra point and put it through the uprights as the Lions topped the Packers.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell filled the stat sheet with two total tackles, half a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. The 36 year-old's efforts helped the Ravens top the Saints in the Superdome.

