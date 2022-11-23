NFL Canes Continue To Push Through The Season With Playoff Aspirations

While players like Calais Campbell are earning respect off the field with being an Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award nominee, NFL Canes are still earning respect on the gridiron. Therefore, how did they do?

LB Jonathan Garvin, Green Bay Packers

The 2020 seventh round draft selection of the Green Bay Packers had two tackles and a half a TFL as the Packers fell to the Titans.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

O'Donnell had four punts but managed to only land one inside the twenty as O'Donnell continues to put in the work in his ninth season.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Muhammad had a mere one tackle for the Bears as they fell in a close one to the Falcons.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Njoku had two receptions for 17 yards as the Browns fell to the Bills at Ford Field. Njoku will likely see a boost in production upon the Week 13 return of Deshaun Watson.

K Michael Badgley, Detroit Lions

Badgley remains perfect on the season going perfect on his only field goal and four for four on his extra points.

DL Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell recorded two tackles but added a sack to his season total, putting his career number up to 98 as he inches towards the 100 sack club. Campbell was also nominated for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

LB Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Perryman had six total tackles and added two TFLs in addition. Perryman continues to be an asset since his late start to the season.

WR K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn had just two catches for 17 yards in a sloppy Vikings offensive performance leading to a 40-3 loss against the Cowboys.

S Deon Bush, Kansas City Chiefs

Bush didn't fill that stat sheet, but was able to come up with a defended pass in the Chiefs 30-27 victory over the Chargers.

