All Hurricanes

With Cam Ward Preparing for his Rookie Season, here's some current NFL Players who went to Miami

Jacob Husson

https://1000logos.net/university-of-miami-logo/

Tennessee Titans fans are buzzing about rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The young signal-caller torched defenses at the University of Miami and experts expect more of the same at the NFL level. While Ward was the most desired prospect out of Miami in a long time, this is a program with a long history of NFL talent. Here's a list of former Hurricanes currently in the NFL.

DE Calais Campbell:  A potential Hall of Famer, Campbell has played 17 seasons for five teams, collecting 110.5 sacks, en route to six Pro Bowl selections.

RB DeeJay Dallas:  Dallas heads into his sixth season with six total touchdowns; four rushing and two receiving.

CB Jaden Davis: Davis was drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals last year. However, he has yet to record any stats.

DE Simeon Barrow Jr.:  Barrow Jr. is heading into his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons.

CB Te'Cory Couch:  Couch enters his second NFL season without any recorded stats.

CB Daryl Porter:  Porter signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

DE Greg Rousseau: A five-year NFL veteran, Rousseau has spent his entire career with the Bills and has been a solid contributor. He's collected 25 sacks in four seasons, including eight last year.

WR Jacolby George:  George will be a rookie this season with the Carolina Panthers.  

CB Mike Jackson:  A five-year veteran, Jackson has bounced around from Dallas to Detroit to New England to Seattle and is currently with Carolina.

DT Jonathan Ford:  Heading into his fourth season, Ford spent three years in Green Bay before signing with the rival Bears this offseason.

RB Travis Homer:  With seven seasons under his belt, Homer goes into year three in Chicago after spending his previous seasons with Seattle.

CB Tyrique Stevenson:  Stevenson is heading into his fourth season, all with the Bears.

CB DJ Ivey:  Ivey has three seasons under his belt, all with the Bengals.

OC Matt Lee:  Lee heads into his third season. He's spent his whole career in Cincinnati.

OT Jalen Rivers:  Rivers will be a rookie for the Bengals this year.

OG Javion Cohen:  Cohen heads into year two with Cincinnati.

S Rayshawn Jenkins: Jenkins is a seasoned veteran heading into his 10th NFL season. He enters 2025 as a Cleveland Brown, on his fourth NFL team.

TE David Njoku: A nine-year veteran who has established himself as one of the NFL's better tight ends.

Published
Jacob Husson
JACOB HUSSON

Jacob Husson covers the Miami Hurricanes and UNLV Runnin' Rebels for the OnSI Network. He attended the Univeristy of North Carolina at Pembroke where he earned a bachelor's degree in journalism. He's previously wrote for other sports media outlets covering NFL, MLB, and College Sports

Home/Football