With Cam Ward Preparing for his Rookie Season, here's some current NFL Players who went to Miami
Tennessee Titans fans are buzzing about rookie quarterback Cam Ward. The young signal-caller torched defenses at the University of Miami and experts expect more of the same at the NFL level. While Ward was the most desired prospect out of Miami in a long time, this is a program with a long history of NFL talent. Here's a list of former Hurricanes currently in the NFL.
DE Calais Campbell: A potential Hall of Famer, Campbell has played 17 seasons for five teams, collecting 110.5 sacks, en route to six Pro Bowl selections.
RB DeeJay Dallas: Dallas heads into his sixth season with six total touchdowns; four rushing and two receiving.
CB Jaden Davis: Davis was drafted in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals last year. However, he has yet to record any stats.
DE Simeon Barrow Jr.: Barrow Jr. is heading into his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons.
CB Te'Cory Couch: Couch enters his second NFL season without any recorded stats.
CB Daryl Porter: Porter signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent this offseason.
DE Greg Rousseau: A five-year NFL veteran, Rousseau has spent his entire career with the Bills and has been a solid contributor. He's collected 25 sacks in four seasons, including eight last year.
WR Jacolby George: George will be a rookie this season with the Carolina Panthers.
CB Mike Jackson: A five-year veteran, Jackson has bounced around from Dallas to Detroit to New England to Seattle and is currently with Carolina.
DT Jonathan Ford: Heading into his fourth season, Ford spent three years in Green Bay before signing with the rival Bears this offseason.
RB Travis Homer: With seven seasons under his belt, Homer goes into year three in Chicago after spending his previous seasons with Seattle.
CB Tyrique Stevenson: Stevenson is heading into his fourth season, all with the Bears.
CB DJ Ivey: Ivey has three seasons under his belt, all with the Bengals.
OC Matt Lee: Lee heads into his third season. He's spent his whole career in Cincinnati.
OT Jalen Rivers: Rivers will be a rookie for the Bengals this year.
OG Javion Cohen: Cohen heads into year two with Cincinnati.
S Rayshawn Jenkins: Jenkins is a seasoned veteran heading into his 10th NFL season. He enters 2025 as a Cleveland Brown, on his fourth NFL team.
TE David Njoku: A nine-year veteran who has established himself as one of the NFL's better tight ends.