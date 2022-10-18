NFL Canes Keep Making Their Mark With Big Plays

While some of our NFL Canes have been consistently making their impacts all season, some came alive Week 6 to deliver for their franchises. Therefore, how'd NFL Canes do this week?

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

After receiving high praise from Coach Bill Belichick leading up to the game, Njoku caught just three of his six targets, but for 58 yards, as the Browns fell to the Patriots. Njoku and the Browns go against Raven's shaky pass defense next.

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn returned to Hard Rock Stadium where he produced just three catches for 18 yards as his Vikings took the win over the Miami Dolphins.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Phillips had one of his best games of the season, finishing with half a sack and a fumble recovery, to go along with two total tackles as the Dolphins fell to the Vikings at home.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins continues to rack up the tackles with eight in their loss against the Colts. He also added one pass deflection which ties him for 5th in the NFL on the season.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell had four tackles and recorded his first sack since Week 1 as the Ravens moved to 3-3 on the season.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Berrios continues to find a way in this Jets offense with designated run plays scoring a rushing TD for the second straight game as the New York Jets moved to 4-2 on the season.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

O'Donnell had five punts with two landing inside the 20 as the Packers move to 3-3 on the season after a home loss to the Jets.

RB Deejay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas saw just two carries backing up Kenneth Walker and took his one punt return for eight yards in a 19-9 Seahawks victory.

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau had just one tackle and a pass defended as the Bills came away with a win in Arrowhead against the Chiefs.

DB Mike Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson continues to do well in an impressive Seahawks corner room finishing with six tackles and a tackle for loss for the Seahawks.

DL Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Muhammad got his first sack of the season and recorded two tackles for the Bears as they fell to the Commanders at home 12-7.

