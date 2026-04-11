Dianna Russini Being Investigated by ‘The Athletic’ After Photos With Mike Vrabel Go Viral

The Athletic is investigating NFL insider and reporter Dianna Russini, the New York Times announced on Saturday.

The investigation has been announced days after photos published by the New York Post captured Russini spending time with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel at the Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona. Russini and Vrabel were seen holding hands, hugging and sitting together at the pool in the photos. Both Russini and Vrabel are married to other people.

According to The New York Times, The Athletic is investigating the “nature of Ms. Russini’s relationship with Mr. Vrabel and her coverage.” The New York Times also noted that The Athletic’s editorial guidelines mandate that their journalists avoid activities that create a conflict of interest or the appearance of a conflict of interest. Russini will not continue reporting during the investigation.

Though The New York Times owns The Athletic, Russini, Vrabel and executive editor of The Athletic, Steve Ginsberg, did not immediately reply to the outlet’s request for comment.

Both Vrabel and Russini have addressed the photos in statements to The New York Post. Vrabel said, “These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

“The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day,” Russini said in a statement. “Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

Ginsberg also stood up for Russini in a statement. “These photos are misleading and lack essential context,” Ginsberg said. “These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

Before The New York Post published the photos, they were reportedly shopped around multiple outlets, according to Front Office Sports. TMZ reportedly was offered the pictures for four figures.

Russini joined The Athletic in 2023, and according to ESPN, her contract is set to expire in the summer.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated