Full-Time Cornerback? Travis Hunter Apparently Sees His Role With Jaguars in 2026 Differently

Travis Hunter is entering his second season in the NFL after his rookie year was cut short due to a knee injury sustained in practice. The Jaguars are expecting the 22-year-old to be back at 100% strength for training camp as he works his way back from the injury, but reports indicate that Hunter could have a different role in year two.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported over the weekend that Jacksonville intends to use Hunter as a full-time cornerback and part-time wide receiver in 2026, a contrast from last season when he played on 67% of the team’s offensive snaps and just 36% of its defensive snaps before his campaign was cut short.

Hunter, however, took to social media on Sunday to cast some doubt on that report from Rapoport.

“Now who told you this?” wrote Hunter on X in response to Rapoport’s comments on The Insiders.

Now who told you this? 🤔 https://t.co/0sIzJgrH5L — Travis Hunter (@TravisHunterJr) April 12, 2026

It seems Hunter has not been informed of such a role change by the organization. Hunter has long said that he intends to be a full-time two-way player in the NFL, much like he was during his standout college career.

It’s possible that Hunter is correct and that Rapoport’s reporting isn’t accurate. It’s also possible that the team has simply not yet informed Hunter of its plans, such as was suggested by Chargers safety Tony Jefferson, who weighed in on the situation on X.

“They told him that, they just ain’t told you yet rook. Welcome to the league,” wrote Jefferson on X, suggesting that the team may have leaked that intel to Rapoport before Hunter was even informed.

They told him that , they just ain’t told you yet rook. Welcome to the league — Tony Jefferson (@Tljefferson23) April 12, 2026

In 2025, Hunter caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown while playing 67% of the offensive snaps before suffering his season-ending injury.

Jacksonville has a crowded wide receivers room heading into 2026. The team traded for Jakobi Meyers at last year’s trade deadline and subsequently signed him to a three-year extension. Parker Washington enjoyed a breakout season, racking up career highs across the board, and Brian Thomas Jr., though his numbers declined in 2025, is still just one season removed from an Pro Bowl campaign in his rookie year in ‘24. How much value can Hunter truly provide as Jacksonville’s No. 4 receiver?

Hunter can have a bigger impact on the game if he lines up as a full-time cornerback, while the opportunity for him to make plays on offense would still remain. Becoming a part-time receiver would still allow Hunter to flex his prowess as a two-way player, but would also enable him to focus more heavily on his development as a cornerback, where it seems the Jaguars would get more value out of him.

Hunter’s comments seem to suggest he’s still determined to fulfill his goal of becoming a full-time two-way player. Do the Jaguars still feel that way, though? We’ll see how this plays out as the season inches closer.

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