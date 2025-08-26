All Hurricanes

No. 10 Miami Has A Rushing by Committee Mindset Ahead of No. 6 Notre Dame

The Miami Hurricanes are ready to lean on it's running game against Notre Dame.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) scores a touchdown against the Iowa State Cyclones in the third quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to match the rushing attack of No. 6 Notre Dame on Aug. 31 as they look to lean on the talented running backs in their room.

The Hurricanes' rushing attack might be one of the most underrated groups in the nation and will be one of the many reasons the Canes will win plenty of games on a difficult but promising schedule.

Junior Mark Fletcher Jr., sophomore Jordan Lyle, and transfer redshirt sophomore CharMar Brown are ready to show that they are better than most give them credit for ahead of the season.

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back
"It looks great," Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said about his running back room. "You can close your eyes and pick out of the group of running backs. I feel very comfortable with those guys. It will be by committee again, which I love because that position takes a lot of abuse. I trust a lot of guys at that position to play. They understand protection and the physicality of that position. Up front and the running back room are two we will lean on heavily, and you have to play to your strengths."

What also goes in line with one of the best rushing attacks in the country is one of the best offensive lines in the nation. The Hurricanes have that, and to a point, it has started to annoy head coach Mario Cristobal.

"What are we with the lines? Where I'm at is I'm tired of praising them, a little bit because that's not what they expect from myself or from our coaching staff," Cristobal said. "I think because they are self-motivated, they're driven, they're self-starters. And you know what the best part about them is? They let us push them. They let us push them like our coaches pushed us here for every single day you felt like, 'man, you know, like, this is hard,' and it's good hard, because every day they're making ground, and every day they're you're finding ways to break through. So we feel great about them as competitors, as people, as performers, and we also feel great about getting more out of them and them understanding that there's more in them to give."

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates after scoring a touc
The Canes continue to work ahead of their matchup against the Fighting Irish, where the entire season could start with a bang.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

