No. 10 Miami Has A Rushing by Committee Mindset Ahead of No. 6 Notre Dame
The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to match the rushing attack of No. 6 Notre Dame on Aug. 31 as they look to lean on the talented running backs in their room.
The Hurricanes' rushing attack might be one of the most underrated groups in the nation and will be one of the many reasons the Canes will win plenty of games on a difficult but promising schedule.
Junior Mark Fletcher Jr., sophomore Jordan Lyle, and transfer redshirt sophomore CharMar Brown are ready to show that they are better than most give them credit for ahead of the season.
"It looks great," Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson said about his running back room. "You can close your eyes and pick out of the group of running backs. I feel very comfortable with those guys. It will be by committee again, which I love because that position takes a lot of abuse. I trust a lot of guys at that position to play. They understand protection and the physicality of that position. Up front and the running back room are two we will lean on heavily, and you have to play to your strengths."
What also goes in line with one of the best rushing attacks in the country is one of the best offensive lines in the nation. The Hurricanes have that, and to a point, it has started to annoy head coach Mario Cristobal.
"What are we with the lines? Where I'm at is I'm tired of praising them, a little bit because that's not what they expect from myself or from our coaching staff," Cristobal said. "I think because they are self-motivated, they're driven, they're self-starters. And you know what the best part about them is? They let us push them. They let us push them like our coaches pushed us here for every single day you felt like, 'man, you know, like, this is hard,' and it's good hard, because every day they're making ground, and every day they're you're finding ways to break through. So we feel great about them as competitors, as people, as performers, and we also feel great about getting more out of them and them understanding that there's more in them to give."
The Canes continue to work ahead of their matchup against the Fighting Irish, where the entire season could start with a bang.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.