Views from Miami's Matchup With Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl: Photo Gallery

1. Miami Hurricanes Fans

Miami Hurricanes fans await the Ole Miss Rebels during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes Fan Holding up the U.

2. University of Miami's Marching Band

The Frost Band of the Hour is seen at a tailgate near the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., before the CFP Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Miami's Marching Band Entering State Farm Stadium.

3. Sebastian the Ibis

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sebastian the Ibis Holding the American Flag ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.

4. More Miami Fans

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes fans before the game during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes faithful in Glendale reppin the U.

5. Carter Davis 38-Yard Field Goal

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes kicker Carter Davis (38) kicks a field goal Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes kicker Carter Davis scoring the first points and the Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss giving the Canes a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

6. Marty Brown

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Charmar Brown (6) rushes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

MIami Hurricanes running back Marty Brown breaking off for a massive run against the Rebels

7. Mark Fletcher Jr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) rushes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. picking up a first down against Ole Miss.

8. Carson Beck

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) rushes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carson Beck running for a short gain in the Fiesta Bowl.

9. Mario Cristobal

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal walks the sideline as his team plays the Ole Miss Rebels during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, on Jan. 8, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Head coach Mario Cristobal getting excited about the game.

10. Keelan Marion Touchdown

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) makes a catch against the Mississippi Rebels in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion running in for the first Canes touchdown of the game.

11. Carson Beck and Keelan Marion

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts with wide receiver Keelan Marion (0) in the first half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

12. Carson Beck after the Run

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Carson Beck pointing and showing after he ran for a first down

13. Mark Fletcher Jr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) rushes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes running back running again against the Ole Miss Reels.

14. Mark Fletcher Jr.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) rushes the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes running back running again against the Ole Miss Reels.

15. Marty Brown

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; MiamiHurricanes running back Charmar Brown (6) reacts against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

CharMar Brown celebrating a first down run against the Ole Miss Rebels

16. Mario Cristobal

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal reacting to a call from the referees against the Ole Miss Rebels.

17. Malachi Toney Scoring a Touchdown

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Malachi Toney scoring a touchdown giving the Canes the lead in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss.

18. Carson Beck's Game Winning Touchdown

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Mississippi

19. Miami celebrating the game winning touchdown against Ole Miss

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; The Miami Hurricanes react after the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Miami Hurricanes react after the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff

20. Ole Miss Players Watching the Trophy Ceremony

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) reacts with wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) after the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) reacts with wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) after the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl

21. Carson Beck holding the Fiesta Bowl Offensive Players MVP

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl.

22. Mario Cristobal with the Fiesta Bowl Trophy

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: