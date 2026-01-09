Views from Miami's Matchup With Ole Miss in the Fiesta Bowl: Photo Gallery

1. Miami Hurricanes Fans
Miami Hurricanes Fan Holding up the U.
2. University of Miami's Marching Band
Miami's Marching Band Entering State Farm Stadium.
3. Sebastian the Ibis
Sebastian the Ibis Holding the American Flag ahead of the Fiesta Bowl.
4. More Miami Fans
The Miami Hurricanes faithful in Glendale reppin the U.
5. Carter Davis 38-Yard Field Goal
Miami Hurricanes kicker Carter Davis scoring the first points and the Fiesta Bowl against Ole Miss giving the Canes a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.
6. Marty Brown
MIami Hurricanes running back Marty Brown breaking off for a massive run against the Rebels
7. Mark Fletcher Jr.
Miami hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. picking up a first down against Ole Miss.
8. Carson Beck
Carson Beck running for a short gain in the Fiesta Bowl.
9. Mario Cristobal
Head coach Mario Cristobal getting excited about the game.
10. Keelan Marion Touchdown
Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion running in for the first Canes touchdown of the game.
11. Carson Beck and Keelan Marion
12. Carson Beck after the Run
Carson Beck pointing and showing after he ran for a first down
15. Marty Brown
CharMar Brown celebrating a first down run against the Ole Miss Rebels
16. Mario Cristobal
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal reacting to a call from the referees against the Ole Miss Rebels.
17. Malachi Toney Scoring a Touchdown
Malachi Toney scoring a touchdown giving the Canes the lead in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss.
18. Carson Beck's Game Winning Touchdown
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Mississippi
19. Miami celebrating the game winning touchdown against Ole Miss
The Miami Hurricanes react after the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff
20. Ole Miss Players Watching the Trophy Ceremony
Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) reacts with wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (2) after the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl
21. Carson Beck holding the Fiesta Bowl Offensive Players MVP
Miami (FL) Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl.
22. Mario Cristobal with the Fiesta Bowl Trophy
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after defeating the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl.
