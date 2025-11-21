No. 13 Miami Expects Stars Back at Virginia Tech in Initial ACC Availability Report
The Miami Hurricanes have a positive sign ahead as they will have more players available in the rotation. The Hurricanes are expecting several players back against Virginia Tech in one of the most important games of the season.
Not only is this game important, but the likelihood of new Hokies head coach James Franklin being in attendance to give this program and team a boost is the scary part about this game.
The Hurricanes have one thing they need to do and it is win all their remaining games.
Miami Availability:
Out
DB #0 Keionte Scott
LB #9 Malik Bryant
DL #14 Hayden Lowe
WR #17 Tony Johnson
TE #19 Brock Schott
LB #30 Kellen Wiley Jr.
TE #84 Jack Nickel
Questionable
DL #11 David Blay Jr.
Probable
DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.
Virginia Tech Availability
S #0 Quentin Reddish
CB #5 Joshua Clarke
WR #6 Keylen Adams
WR #7 Chanz Wiggins
CB #17 Caleb Brown
RB #24 Braydon Bennett
CB #35 Jojo Crim
DL #52 Sherrod Henderson
DL #57 James Jennette
OL #66 Montavious Cunningham
OL #77 Brody Meadows
WR #80 L.J. Booker
WR #86 Joseph Hobbs
DL #90 Andrew Hanchuk
Questionable
LB #12 Gabe Williams
S #18 Isaiah Cash
OL #63 Jaden Muskra
How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Hokies: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, where they rushed for over 200 yards, but in the air, they could not find anything. The Tech almost had two players rush for 100 yards each, but the Seminoles tamed them.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. There is no telling where this team can be come playoff time, but as of now, they are blowing teams out in dominant fashion, and the offense and defense are coming off it's most complete game of the 2025 season against NC State.
Last Meeting: These two teams faced off last season in one of the most dramatic games of the 2024 college football season. The Hurricanes won at the death 38-34, defending off an almost Hail Mary touchdown from Kyrone Drones.
