No. 13 Miami Expects Stars Back at Virginia Tech in Initial ACC Availability Report

The Miami Hurricanes have a positive sign ahead as they will have more players available in the rotation.

Justice Sandle

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) breaks a tackle from South Florida Bulls safety Tavin Ward (2) to score touchdown in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Not only is this game important, but the likelihood of new Hokies head coach James Franklin being in attendance to give this program and team a boost is the scary part about this game.

The Hurricanes have one thing they need to do and it is win all their remaining games.

Miami Availability:

Out

DB #0 Keionte Scott

LB #9 Malik Bryant

DL #14 Hayden Lowe

WR #17 Tony Johnson

TE #19 Brock Schott

LB #30 Kellen Wiley Jr.

TE #84 Jack Nickel

Questionable

DL #11 David Blay Jr.

Probable

DB #29 OJ Frederique Jr.

Virginia Tech Availability

S #0 Quentin Reddish

CB #5 Joshua Clarke

WR #6 Keylen Adams

WR #7 Chanz Wiggins

CB #17 Caleb Brown

RB #24 Braydon Bennett

CB #35 Jojo Crim

DL #52 Sherrod Henderson

DL #57 James Jennette

OL #66 Montavious Cunningham

OL #77 Brody Meadows

WR #80 L.J. Booker

WR #86 Joseph Hobbs

DL #90 Andrew Hanchuk

Questionable

LB #12 Gabe Williams

S #18 Isaiah Cash

OL #63 Jaden Muskra

How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at Virginia Tech

Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Virginia Tech Hokies

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Hokies: The Hokies are coming off a loss to Florida State, where they rushed for over 200 yards, but in the air, they could not find anything. The Tech almost had two players rush for 100 yards each, but the Seminoles tamed them.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. There is no telling where this team can be come playoff time, but as of now, they are blowing teams out in dominant fashion, and the offense and defense are coming off it's most complete game of the 2025 season against NC State.

Last Meeting: These two teams faced off last season in one of the most dramatic games of the 2024 college football season. The Hurricanes won at the death 38-34, defending off an almost Hail Mary touchdown from Kyrone Drones.

