No. 2 Miami at No. 8 Florida State Kickoff Time Announced
The University of Miami football program announced that its game at Florida State is slated for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 4, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. The contest will be televised nationally on ABC.
The Hurricanes, ranked No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, enter the bye week following a 26-7 win over Florida at Hard Rock Stadium, a statement performance that pushed Miami to a 4-0 record through non-conference play.
Last season, the Hurricanes defeated Florida State 36-14 at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 26, 2024. The Hurricanes’ defense limited the Seminoles to 248 total yards and 3-of-13 on third down while the offense controlled possession and outgained FSU 445-248.
Miami leads the all-time series 36-33 heading into this year’s contest.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Where do the Miami Hurricanes Rank Ahead of Bye Week
The Miami Hurricanes have continued to climb as one of the best defenses in the country, and now, they have climbed to the No. 2 team in the country as the AP Poll pushes the Hurricanes up from the No. 4 spot from last week.
The USA Today Coaches' polls remain the same as they stay as the No. 6 team in the country, but the Canes are rolling.
AP Top 25
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
- Ohio State (52)
- Miami (7)
- Penn State (5)
- LSU
- Georgia
- Oregon (1)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Texas
- Indiana
- Texas Tech
- Ole Miss
- Iowa State
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Alabama
- Vanderbilt
- Michigan
- Missouri
- USC
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- TCU
- BYU
Others receiving votes: Auburn 122; Mississippi State 102; South Florida 77; Utah 45; Arizona State 30; Memphis 23; Louisville 23; Maryland 6; UNLV 3; UCF 3; North Texas 2.
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes)
- Ohio State (61)
- Penn State (3)
- Georgia (1)
- LSU
- Oregon (1)
- Miami (1)
- Texas
- Florida State
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Indiana
- Iowa State
- Texas Tech
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Georgia Tech
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Vanderbilt
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Illinois
- BYU
- TCU
Others receiving votes: Arizona State 104; Utah 99; Louisville 67; Mississippi State 57; Memphis 55; Auburn 48; South Florida 32; Washington 19; Navy 17; Maryland 10; Kansas 6; Syracuse 4; Houston 4; UNLV 3; Tulane 3; Nebraska 3; North Texas 2; Iowa 1.
