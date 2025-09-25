All Hurricanes

No. 2 Miami Boast The Best Running Back Combo in the Country

Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar Brown have been outstanding to start this season for the Miami Hurricanes.

Justice Sandle

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) carries the football against Florida Gators defensive back Cormani McClain (25) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
No. 2 Miami (4-0) is on a bye week, but that doesn't take away that they have one of the best offensive lines and running back combos in the country.

Even with the inconsistencies to start the season on the offensive line, running backs Mark Fletcher Jr. and CharMar "Marty" Brown have been relentless in each game this season.

Against the Florida Gators (1-3), both put on a show that lifted the Hurricanes to victory, even with a bad day in the office from Carson Beck.

"The shame of it is Marty actually had a touchdown [on the forward progress call]. That was a mistake. It happens. We are mad, but it happens. Those two guys are extremely physical and they are diligent about their craft. They will put their pads down and get the bloody yards. Florida plays a lot of guys in the box. They bring a lot of pressures and stem from four-down to odd. It will be different looks and typically there is an extra hat that ends up in the box. They did a good job of getting those muddy yards after contact. They did a good job of getting ten, 12, and 14 yard gains and got separation towards the end."

Mario Cristobal
Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Every eye will be on Fletcher and his two back-to-back 100-yard games, but the star has been Brown. He was robbed of a third touchdown that would have put his name into the best back in the country conversation, but he is still playing at an elite level.

He has proven to be more than just a back that can run it through the holes that the UM's elite offensive line produces. Coralling catches out of the back field when Beck is looking for a dump off has unlocked a part of this offense that has saved the Canes on many drives this season.

Brown is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. He has rushed for over 200 yards on 49 carries and is tied with Fletcher (5) in touchdowns through four games this season. Through the air, he has eight recptions for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back CharMar Brown (6) carries the football against the Florida Gators during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Brown and Fletcher have been an outstanding duo so far this season, and that is with sophomore Jordan Lyle not being fully healthy as the explosive speedster coming out of the backfield. This group of running backs is the best in the country, and week after week, they continue to prove it.

