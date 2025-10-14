No. 2 Miami Football Looks to Lean into Running Back Depth in ACC Play
No. 2 Miami can hit you from anywhere on the offensive side of the ball, but they are trying to get back into playing physical football.
They have been physical this season, but against Florida State, they only rushed for 97 yards. Granted, they didn't have to do much in the rushing game because the Seminoles sold out for the run, and quarterback Carson Beck aired them out with four touchdowns.
Moreover, with the addition of Jordan Lyle back into the mix, Mario Cristobal knows that this team and its depth can be utilized to its fullest extent.
"He's close," Cristobal said about Lyle's health. "I thought he was close last week. I think he's there now. Excited to see him be fully healthy and go out there and play to his capabilities. People forget that game one, all those guys are co-starters to us, but when we rolled out there, he took the first couple of snaps against Notre Dame. He's a special player."
Lyle, Mark Fletcher Jr., and CharMar Brown are a great rotation of players to have, but there are not enough snaps in a game for them to see it evenly. Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson knows this, but also knows that each will have their time to shine.
At that position, specifically, you need a handful of guys," Dawson said. "That position takes a lot of abuse. Their job description is detailed and rough. And so sharing that is important to me. And I don't think that having one guy carry it 30 times is smart. I think spreading those carries out, and Matt does a great job throughout the course of the game. He manages those reps, and he can feel who's hot and who's really feeling it, and he does a great job of gravitating to that guy when we need it, and he just has a knack for that, and you know, just let him roll with it."
The Hurricanes will look to use all three against the Louisville Cardinals on Friday at 7:00 p.m ET on ESPN
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.