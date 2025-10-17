No. 2 Miami Looks to get more Receiver Involved in Offense
In a free-flowing offense, the is always going to be someone open. For No. 2 Miami, the offense is designed to always have someone open, no matter what defense is being played.
That has been seen through five games so far this season for the Hurricanes. With a 5-0, 1-0 ACC record, the Hurricanes have one of the best offenses in the country. It might not be as electric as last season, but it can get there.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that there is a chance for it to get to that level because of the way the offense is designed.
"Well, I think they are there. And I think the ball finds you in this offense, right? This is the way that we run our offense. It's not designed for one guy to get the ball all the time. It is designed to attack coverages, covered structures," Cristobal said.
For the Hurricanes' offense, they have had plenty of targets and receivers. The issue is that there are so many talented players that it can be hard to see who will get the ball. Malachi Toney and CJ Daniels are the first two players that come to mind, but there are still more players.
Joshisa Trader hasn't even gotten started yet, then there is another star freshman, Josh Moore, who can be a weapon as well. Some of the transfer players haven't even shown their true potential in this offense, but in time, it will come.
"What defense is giving and taking away? And so if you do what you're supposed to do in this offense, the ball finds you," Crisotbal said."So you'll see from last year to the year before, now this year, certain guys have more statistical impressive games than others at different times of the year in different games. So we're not concerned about that.
"I think the players understand that that's the way this offense is structured, and that as long as they bust their butts and do the right things and play really, really hard, which we have to, we have to play harder and get better, that the ball will find them. And it's all about doing your job, man. Doing your job and making routine plays work out in a big way."
