No.5 Miami's ACC Availability Report List Four Expected Players Out At Wake Forest

Thanks to the ACC forcing teams to give out an availability report, the first availability report is out between the Miami Hurricanes and Wake Forest.

Miami will be without there star corners leaning on its depth on the road early in the season.

As reported earlier in the week, the Hurricanes were already expected to have OJ Frederique Jr., Xavier Lucas, and Jaboree Antione.

Tight end Luka Gilbert had already been annouced out for season.

Miami is ready to roll out anyone with this clear opportunity. Freshmen and others have been on the field, highlighting the talent on the Hurricanes roster.

"Well, I'd say we're really intentional about playing anyone anywhere that shows that they can be trusted," Head cocah Mario Cristobal said about playing a ton of freshman. "Because the one thing that we like to stay away from is just playing a guy because we built up a lead. Because I think that leads to a lot of bad habits.

"Guys assume, 'Hey, if we get up, I want to get in and play.' And the guys that played in some way, shape, or form, they earned that time, and over the course of four years, we played a lot of freshmen. We've had a lot of success with freshman All-Americans and guys that have gone out and played at a high level here and then in the NFL.

"So, hopefully, it speaks loudly to our recruiting grounds, and I know it was a very important aspect to be addressed when we arrived here back in 22. So, hopefully, that action is speaking loudly enough, or we don't have to speak it."

Miami is ready to roll out anyone with this clear opportunity. Freshmen and others have been on the field, highlighting the talent on the Hurricanes roster.

Moreover, this is the perfect time for Miami to show the talent of the coaching staff in recruiting and developing against a high-scoring team. The Hurricanes might not have forced a turnover yet this season, but they also haven't given up a touchdown.

Explaining the ACC's Availability Reports

Available: "Fully available to play in the game."

Probable: "Likely to play; greater than 50% chance."

Questionable: "Uncertain to play; less than 50% chance."

Out: "Will not play in the game."

Miami's Availability Report

OUT: Defensive Backs OJ Frederique Jr., Xavier Lucas, and Ja'Boree Antoine, Tight End Luka Gilbert.

No. 5 Miami plays Wake Forest on Friday



The ACC availability report: pic.twitter.com/318xCJsr3M — Justice Sandle (@Justice_News5) September 16, 2026

Wake Forest Availability Report

Doutbyful: Ny Carr

Proabable: Gio Lopez

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