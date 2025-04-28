Ny Carr Withdraws Transfer Portal and Returns to Miami
The Miami Hurricanes are building something special and they need all the help they can get. Keeping one of their potential breakout stars in the wide receiver room is the first step as Ny Carr withdraws from the spring transfer portal and returns to the Hurricanes.
During his freshman year, he appeared in five games, recording one reception for eight yards in a 56–9 victory over Florida A&M. Due to limited playing time, Carr was able to preserve his redshirt status, maintaining four years of eligibility. It was also why he wanted to test the waters with the competition at Miami starting to ramp up.
As he returns is bringing an extra competitive player back into the room where they are going to compete at the highest level against each other.
Players returning to their school after entering the portal is not uncommon, as many have done it just this offseason. It could be a play to get more money during this NIL era of college sports, but others believe they have a better opportunity elsewhere to expand their game. Carr will return to a loaded receiver room highlighted by freshman Malachi Toney.
The Hurricanes have also risen in the transfer portal rankings this past weekend, jumping to No. 4 after massive pickups from the portal, offensively and defensively. The Hurricanes are constantly improving, and they continue to push themselves for another stellar season.