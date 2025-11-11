One Change Cleaned Up Miami Offensive Penalties
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes have been "shooting themselves in the foot" all season long with untimely and uncharacteristic penalties. However, that seems to have changed against Syracuse.
The Hurricanes where only called for five penalties under their season average of eight.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this team has the potential to be one of the most disciplined in the country and credits them for their work and pride in addressing the little issues.
"Number one, these guys are grinders," Cristobal said. "They have a ton of pride, and so it isn't like they are slacking off. When we ran into some issues for a couple of games, you assess the entire cycle of the snap and you make your adjustments as it relates to all of it. It proved to be a tremendous benefit to us. Our issues in the first few drives were drops or batted balls. A lot of improvement."
Moreover, it was a simple change that resolved most of the issues — quarterback Carson Beck returned to a clapping snap instead of lifting his leg for the snap.
Now, everyone knows when they need to go, and it also gives Beck more time to get into a rhythm. It addresses the minor issues and some of Cristobal's concerns about the defensive line interfering with their snap count. This cleans everything up, and the Hurricanes' offense is to flourish from it as well.
The Hurricanes put up 38 points in the victory over the Orange, and without these offensive struggles, they were able to open up the offense and let everyone run free. This is just a testament to the midseason adjustments that the Hurricanes struggled with at the end of the season for years.
Now the Hurricanes are pushing to reach the College Football Playoff. They need to have the level of discipline they had against the Orange against the NC State Wolfpack, who are searching to destroy the Hurricanes' season.
It will be a chance for Beck to be a hero, but in the best way that he can be. This has the makings of a similar game against Louisville with the offensive firepower on the opposite side of the ball.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.