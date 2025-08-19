All Hurricanes

One Hurricane Named To On3's True Freshman Preseason All-American Team

Donta Simpson has a number of eyes on him heading into this season as he was named to On3's True Freshman Preseason All-American Team.

Justice Sandle

Nov 24, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers offensive lineman Brian O'Neill (70) and tight end Chris Clark (87) block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin (97) at the line of scrimmage during the first quarter at Heinz Field. PITT won 24-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
As the season inches closer, more Preseason All-America Teams begin to be announced, and the Miami Hurricanes have a potential game wrecker on the defensive side of the ball.

On3 has released their True Freshman Preseason All-American Team with one Hurricane being selected. Defensive lineman Donta Simpson has been listed as one of the players to keep an eye out for this season, according to On3.

Last season saw Miami develop an underrated local prospect into a True Freshman All-American, in cornerback OJ Frederique. The Hurricanes could do the same this year with defensive lineman Donta Simpson. The South Florida native turned in a strong senior season at local powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna and could factor into Miami’s defensive line rotation this fall. 

Simpson has been one of the many talking points for Mario Cristobal this season, and he loves what he is seeing out of the rising freshman. Simpson also knows that he has gotten better since he arrived in Coral Gables.

“I’ve gotten stronger since my first day here," Simpson said. "Stronger, faster, bigger, and more explosive. And that’s because Damione Lewis is my D-line coach."

There is so much to like about the defensive line this season. The mix of veterans and the young players ready to make a name for themselves is starting to take over the local airwaves as the season narrowly approaches.

He has several vets to learn under as well. Giving him the time and place to develop was all he needed to be the player the Hurricanes expect him to be.

Just to have energy and just to play explosive, just like them," Simpson said. "I look up to them every day, how they play, how they work on their moves, and it just gets me better.”

Mario Cristobal on Defensive Performance during Fall Camp Scrimmage:

“I think that we were really physical and fit the run well last week and we have all week and today, it showed up at times. And then we plugged in a bunch of different guys … at times they did, at times they didn’t. Then on offense, at times, guys stepped up and blocked the way they’re supposed to block, with the physicality and finish they’re supposed to. And then other times, like the 4th-and-1 stop by the defense, unbelievable play on defense and unacceptable on offense.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

