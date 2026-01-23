One Hurricane Returns and Another Exits as Transfer Portal Moves Continue

With an extended period for players entering and exiting the portal, the Miami Hurricanes have lost and gained players since the National Championship loss.

Most names were backups who would have seen the field in two years, but other schools poked around to see if they were available. One of those names was freshman running back Girard Pringle Jr.

Alabama was the school that wanted him the most, and soon he entered the transfer portal before deciding returning to Miami would be best for the Tampa, Fla. native.

Pringle rushed for 375 yards on 62 carries for four touchdowns this season. He averaged 6.0 yards a carry and rushed for 116 yards in Miami's 41-7 victory over NC State. He was someone that the Hurricanes could not let get away; someone else had to go.

The Hurricanes have brought in so much depth from the portal and recruiting from high school and the transfer portal that the wide receiver room become too crowded. Now, star wide receiver Joshisa Trader has entered the transfer portal.

Trader was a big talking point halfway through the season because of his abilities, but his lack of them showed on the field.

"He's had a very good week last week. We've had some good talks," Dawson said during Trader's struggles. "I love the kid. He's had a very good week of practice. Really good day-to-day. I look forward to him finishing this week and making some plays."

Trader had his moment, which was a catch away from his breakout game against SMU in the Hurricanes' second loss of the season. Moreover, when that dropped turned into an interception, that ended most of the targets he was getting.

He also battled injuries throughout the season, but the Canes loved everything about him. He enters the transfer portal with teams excited about the prospect of the former top-100 recruit in the 2024 class.

The Hurricanes have also been busy trying to add other receivers to fill in some of those holes. It also helps that three entering freshmen were the best receivers in the 2026 class, who can be productive.

The Miami Hurricanes' youthful receiving core also shows positive signs for the future alongside Malachi Toney.

