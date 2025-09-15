Opinion: Miami's Offense Is Better Under Carson Beck than Cam Ward
Don't get me wrong, there is a reason that Cam Ward was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, this offense led by Carson Beck feels natural and under control compared to last season.
Granted, Beck doesn't have to play hero ball the way that Ward did all last year. Ward was playing 2-1in most games against the opponent and the Hurricanes' defense. Beck has a defense that is ten times better than what was on the field last season. Thanks to the improvement, UM's offense is in rhythm, making it better than last season.
Yes it is only three games in but in the words of Beck "only nine more guaranteed games left."
I still think there is another level that this offense can reach that can push the historic pace set last season. The Canes have so many weapons this season that you are starting to wonder if this season's group is better than last year's.
The wide receivers are better if you go player for player. Moreover, this is not to disrespect the players who once donned the orange and green. Xavier Restrepo is on the Mount Rushmore of receivers to play for the Hurricanes, so if you want to take him over anyone else on the team, that is fine.
Then you start to ask, Jacolby George of CJ Daniels? Isaiah Horton or Kealon Marion? The only comparison for Restrepo is Malachi Toney. Everyone already raves about him being a quicker and more explosive version of the all-time receiving leader of the Canes, and he is only a freshman.
Then the idea of adding JoJo Trader, who is dealing with an injury and was projected to be the No. 1 option for the Hurricanes this season, back into this offense is salivating. Then you have another freshman, Joshua Moore, who had two touchdowns in his last game, and there are still others on the bench.
The tight ends have not gotten the love they deserve because of the endless weapons that Beck has.
Beck already has 812 passing yards with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He is also leading the country in completion percentage (79.3). The difference with this offense and last season's is that it feels more on schedule instead of the consistently off-schedule plays Ward made.
It made for great TV, but it also made your heart drop if he decided to do something crazy. It tended to work out in his favor, but these long, consistent drives the Canes are having now are just milking the clock, so those nearly 50 points Ward had to put up are not necessary anymore.
The rushing attack is still at the same level as last season, and the offensive line looks better. This Shannon Dawson-led offense is better than last season because of the pocket passer that Beck is. There is still more growth that can happen
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.