Carson Beck Named Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck has been named to the 2025 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Monday afternoon.
A transfer from Georgia, Beck steps into his first season with the Hurricanes after an impressive career with the Bulldogs. Last season, he threw for more than 3,400 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing over 64 percent of his passes, helping Georgia reach the SEC Championship Game.
Miami Hurricane Football 2025 Awards Tracker
Beck is one of five Miami Hurricanes named to a national preseason watch list, joining Rueben Bain (Bronko Nagurski Trophy), Anez Cooper and Francis Mauigoa (Outland Trophy), Mauigoa (Wuerffel Trophy), and Wesley Bissainthe (Butkus Award).
The Walter Camp Award is one of college football’s most prestigious individual honors, presented annually to the nation’s top player as voted on by FBS head coaches and sports information directors.
Having Carson Beck is an 'Advantage' for the Miami Hurricanes
Fall Camp is underway for the Miami Hurricanes, and it's clear that an elite quarterback is in Coral Gables.
Carson Beck has taken over, and now, with his presence in full force, others are starting to notice and feel it. It's not that he wasn't a leader before; he was just limited in his capabilities after coming off an injury. Now that he is 100 percent, he is zipping the ball around to some of the best players in the country.
One player that is taking notice is Ray Ray Joseph. After working with Hurricanes legend Cam Ward last season, there are some key things that he has seen out of his new quarterback as well. Everyone is taking notes, even the other quarteraks in the room.
"So they have a guy like that that's here and you can learn from, man, like, it's honestly an advantage. A lot of schools, you don't get that. So just being able to have a guy like Carson Beck to go drop the gs down, who is not selfish, go teach the guys around them, and teach everybody because he wants everybody to be successful. So, man, like it doesn't get any better than that."
