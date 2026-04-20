'Pieces That Are Coming Together' for Mario Cristobal But He Tempers Excitement

CORAL GABLES — Miami's Spring Game brought all the glitz and glamor, but Mario Cristobal won't get too high on the positive signs.

The Miami Hurricanes offense was electric, reminiscent of the 2024 team that was one of the most dominant in program history. However, Cristobal keeps looking around and asks why people are hyping this team up when nothing has happened yet.

"I wouldn't label or judge or rate anything until games are played," Cristobal said. "How many times do you see again, Top 25 preseason and half of those teams don't even make it to a postseason bowl. There's no judgment."

Moreover, Cristobal understand the hype because of the talent on the field, but he continues to remind people to not get ahead of themselves, but still be "enthused" with the process.

"We recognize that we have pieces that are coming together. We recognized that we have enhanced the talent in several areas and we're working on depth in others. But we have a long way to go. We're very encouraged, we're very enthused about it but these guys have no reason, no right to hear any praise about where they are right now. They've done nothing, absolutely nothing. We intend to have the most challenging and most productive offseason of our time here at Miami."

Futhermore, this hype comes from their star quaterback Darian Mensah. Mensah is one of the best quaterbacks in the country, but Cristobal is still pressing the breaks while also being pleased with his star.

"We're pleased with progress," Cristobal said. "We still have a long ways to go. You saw some really accurate, long, difficulty, high-degree difficulty throws today that he hit and a couple of others that you have to come up with. When you throw the ball deep in man coverage, if it's on target you've got to get there.

"Other times, you'd like to have some plays back. But all in all to have your quarterback take all of spring practice and be here for winter workout, it's a tremendous advantage. I think it showed up today. We're expecting him to take another step."

The Hurricanes will turn their attention to workouts as they prepare for the summer and fall camp. Expectations are through the roof for the Canes, but there is still more work to be done in that time frame before hand.

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