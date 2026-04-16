New Changes Coming to Miami's Spring Game

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The second-to-last day of spring practice before the 2026 Spring Game is over for the Miami Hurricanes, as they turn their attention to summer and the game ahead.

However, there will be some changes to the game that head coach Mario Cristobal is highlighting. Spring games over the past several years have shifted into a lesser game, but a safer one. Spring football is serious for Cristobal, but the fundamentals are still at the front.

"It's a little different than what we've done," Cristobal said. "The first half will be practice, and the reason is that we felt like we don't want to compromise a day of fundamental work that we can do. It will be an opportunity to create some 1-on-1s and 2-on-2 work.

"We will play live football on Saturday. It will be an extended practice; we'll be in full pads. We've been in full pads the entire spring, but an opportunity to get better."

Coach Mario Cristobal explains the Spring Game NEW format. pic.twitter.com/E6OA97kbwE — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) April 16, 2026

This could be more exciting than the original idea of a spring game. The Hurricanes have many players who can do one-on-one work, allowing offensive and defensive players to shine, and highlighting what new quarterback Darian Mensah can do.

Changes have been called for in the college football world, with spring games being a consistent topic for the past few seasons. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders wanted to bring some competition during spring by having games against other teams, similar to how the NFL does during preseason practices.

Moreover, some have become more cautious because of injuries. Cristobal wants to keep his team healthy, but this also proves a chance to see what others can do.

"Start off by noting is, you know, the fact that our team is getting stronger, right? Our availability is getting better and better," Cristobal said. "We got one more practice, you know, but they've really done an amazing job, getting guys healthy, keeping guys healthy, and also, you know, pushing the envelope in the right kind of way, letting guys know what they can play through, what we have to look at more extensively.

"It leads to a big time weekend for us from every standpoint, we've got a lot of recurring going on, we've got Alumni Reunion, so it'll be del loaded. Again, we should probably have a scrimmage. Part of it is the ugliness with those older guys coming back up. to see campus and watch some football, but it should be an unbelievable atmosphere around here on an unbelievable reunion tomorrow night."

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