2024 ACC Power Rankings: Miami Gains Dominate Lead Heading Into Week 2
Week one of the college football season is in the books and now the ACC is left in shambles as the power rankings for the conference will show.
Florida State has crumbled and left a huge void at the top of the conference while other teams continued to prove their worth for the ACC. It is the first week so many games are hard to judge due to opponent stretch but some are ready to prove that this is their time now.
17. Stanford (0-1)
Stanford blew many opportunities away to defeat TCU and it was only the fault of their own. Ashton Daniels is still going through some growing pains as the starting quarterback but he did lead the team in rushing with 17 carries for 89 yards. Elic Ayomanor is a star receiver but with a weak offensive line, it can be hard to give Daniels time to get the ball out.
16. Florida State (0-2)
At this rate, the college football committee was right in not allowing FSU to play in the playoffs last season. Jordan Travis was the piece that was holding everything together for this program and Mike Norvell but now, DJ Uiagalelei has taken the reigns as the quarterback and he might be benched after two games. Paired alongside an over-hyped defensive line that had "claimed" to be the best in the ACC, the Seminoles are in for a long season and not a good one. Many can see why they were trying to leave.
15. Virginia Tech (0-1)
It is one thing to lose to an SEC team, but losing to the whipping boy of the conference is another. Vanderbilt could be a great team this season with a fantastic offense, however, the hype around the Hokies and their return to possibly contend for the ACC title has all but washed away. They have the talent but they woke up too late in the game and even though Vanderbilt shot themselves in the foot multiple times, VT still could not find a way to win.
14. Wake Forest (1-0)
In their season opener, the Demon Deacons dominated NC A&T. Hank Bachmeier played an impressive game for his first start in the ACC. The 25-year-old threw for over 250 yards and three TDs on the day. Running back Kenji Christian rushed for 121 yards and a TD on 16 carries. For Wake Forest, the key is to play like this for the rest of the season. They have not been consistant at that over the past number of season so time will tell if that will be higher or lower.
13. Virginia (1-0)
Anthony Colandrea is starting in his second season for the Cavaliers and he had an impressive first game against Richmond. He finished close to 300 yards (297) and threw for two tds. The key for this game was the consistency on offense from all around and some high-intensity defense. The team is still young so more chances to prove if they are more than expected will still be seen.
12. North Carolina (1-0)
UNC scrapped by a win against Minnesota, but the key to this game is the loss of Max Johnson for the season. He suffered a broken right leg during the game. Omarion Hampton then proceeded to put the team on his back with 30 carries for 129 yards and a TD. Now it is soul-searching time for the Tar Heels as their season could be over before it even had a chance to get started.
11. Cal (1-0)
This team revolves around star running back Jaden Ott and him alone. He is the best player on the team and could be the best player in the conference but surrounding him with the talent has been a struggle. He finished the day with two TDs, but he limped off the field in the middle of the third quarter and did not return. Without him, this team likely does not have any answer so the health of their star back as they travel to Auburn this week will be key.
10. Duke (1-0)
Now under Manny Diaz, the Blue Devils shined on defense in their season opener. New quarterback Maalik Murphy played a decent game but nothing to put any stock in just yet. He finished the day 26-40, including 291 passing yards with two touchdowns and only one int. Jordan Moore was fantastic with seven receptions for 112 yards on the day.
9. Boston College (1-0)
Bill O'Brien has the new-look Eagles flying high as they "upset" FSU in their season opener. Like before, FSU might be the worst team in Florida so this win could just be another middle-of-the-road victory for the team. That won't change them beating a top-10-ranked opponent. The run game shined as they played bully ball with Florida State and their weak defensive line. There could be more than meets the eye with this program but there is still more than needs to be seen.
10. Pitt (1-0)
It's a new area for the Panthers as redshirt freshman Eli Holstein lit up Kent State in the season opener. The Alabama transfer finished the day 30-40, with 336 yards passing and three touchdowns. Another transfer that dazzled is running back Desmond Reid who finished the day with 145 yards and a TD on 14 carries. It is a new offensive era at Pitt and the showers of boos towards former quarterback Kenny Pickett might symbolize it.
7. Syracuse (1-0)
Surprise, surprise, for the Oranges as it looks like they have a quality quarterback in Kyle McCord. The Ohio State transfer had a great game in his debut for Syracuse against Ohio. McCord dazzled as he completed 27 of 39 passes for 354 yards and four touchdowns. He will be a player to watch out for as the season continues because he wasn't a bad quarterback for Ohio State, it was just time for a new place for him to thrive.
6. SMU (2-0)
The Mustangs almost slipped up losing to an FCS team in the opening week but they bounced back dominantly at home against Houston Christian University 59-7. The team put up an impressive 595 total yards, including 369 yards on the ground. Utilizing a dynamic two-quarterback system, both Kevin Jennings and Preston Stone contributed to the aerial attack.
5. Clemson (0-1)
The offense lacked creativity and Cade Klubnik had some good throws but at the end of the day, it was Georgia. At this rate, only one team can beat them and that is Alabama. It was a close game during the first half before the Bulldogs turned it on and reminded people that they are at the top of the food chain in the college football world. The questions about Dabo and his lack of transfer portal usage have started to heat up and if he doesn't get with the times, his program will soon phase out.
4. NC State (1-0)
Was it scary for NC State at some points in the game? Yes, but when you have the best receiver in the conference to lead your team, all worry is put to bed. The Wolfpack struggled in their opening game during the first half, then reality set in once Kevin Concepcion reminded people that he is a dog. He finished the game with nine receptions, 121 yards and 3 TDs. Some questions about the defense have started to arise but more games will be played to truly see if it becomes an issue.
3. Georgia Tech (2-0)
FSU might just be a bad team but Haynes King and Jamal Haynes lead the best rushing attack in the ACC. Behind a stout offensive line and an improved defense thanks to new defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci, the Yellow Jackets now have a lot of momentum going into the rest of the season after defeating Georiga State. King was accurate finishing the say 24-29 with two TDs. Now the key is to continue their momentum until they face off against Miami later on in the season. Then we will see what they are truly made of.
2. Louisville (1-0)
A quiet 60-piece for the Cardinals as they handle business against Austin Peay and Tyler Shough looks like a guy for Louisville. He finished the game 18-of-24 for 232 yards and four touchdowns. The rushing attack also dominated as Louisville rushed for 278 yards on just 25 carries. Isaac Brown led the way here, rushing for 123 yards on just five carries, including a 77-yard touchdown. Keyjuan Brown ran for 65 yards and a score, while Duke Watson had 89 yards and a touchdown.
1. Miami (1-0)
Finally, after nearly two decades in the ACC, the Hurricanes have taken the reigns of the conferences as their savior Cam Ward graced his talent upon the program. Ward was masterful during his debut game and reminded people that he is a gunslinger and a good one at that. The defense looks to be one that can be one of the most physical teams in the country and that is all the "U" has asked for. The talent is endless, the coaching is set in stone, and the only ones who can stop the now are themselves.