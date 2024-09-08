2024 ACC Power Rankings: Miami Remains At The Top While A Team Up North Rises
Week two is in the books, and some change to the rankings is only natural as teams as starting to find their identity and frauds become known.
Here is how it shaked out for the ACC this week:
17. Florida State (0-2)
Luckily for the Seminoles, it was a bye week for the team. They need to figure out something fast and that could be in a quarterback change. Time is ticking for the Seminoles to figure out what the next steps are as the entire program is collapsing in on itself. Taking away the third-down war chant, you can't be serious right?
16. Stanford (1-1)
A win is a win for Stanford after a difficult loss last week to TCU. Ashton Daniels played a good game finishing with 19-23 with over 200 yards and two TDs. Things are still shaky after a week's loss but Standford has its first win of the season.
15. SMU (2-1)
Until they figure out who they want their quarterback to be, the Mustangs are in a world of trouble. It is so clear who it should be but whatever it is that is holding head coach Rhett Lashlee from benching Preston Stone and not making Kevin Jennings the starter will be the downfall of this team. The answer is right in their face and they still won't take it.
14. Duke (2-0)
Even with a win, this Duke team has dramatically dropped. Manny Diaz tried to give the game away to Northwestern plenty of times and it could be the same old Diaz that Canes fans remember. Ok, defenses with a terrible offensive game plan. The Blue Devils sneak out in overtime.
13. Wake Forest (1-1)
Someone had to win and unfortunately for the Demon Deacons, The Cavaliers took the game by one point. Hank Bachmeier threw for over 400 yards but with only one touchdown to show for it, it was not a good sign for the team. Those touchdowns did come from rushing in the endzone but not a good sign for a team that is trying to return to the top.
12. Virginia (2-0)
The other side of things is the Cavaliers getting a one-point victory over an ACC opponent. Anthony Colandrea had an up-and-down game with 3 touchdowns and two bad interceptions. The game came down to the fact that one quarterback could put the ball in the endzone while the other couldn't.
11. Virginia Tech (1-1)
A bounce-back win for the Hookies where needed, but from the looks of things, Vanderbilt could be a sleeper team this season with a fun offense. VT almost beat them had they not started the game off so slowly and they did not do that this time defeating Marshall with ease. The rushing attack was on displace with over 200 yards on the ground and Dryones not taking too many risks in the air.
10. North Carolina (2-0)
Losing your starting QB for the season hurts but the Tar Heels still came out to compete and win. That is what they did defeated Charlette with a dominant run game. Another team with over 300 yards on the ground and 200 through the air. They could not be stopped all afternoon as they continued to have a strong run game.
9. Boston College (2-0)
FSU is bad but the Eagles look good as they dominate on the day as they shout out the Duquesne Dukes 56-0. Thomas Castellanos only threw the ball ten times completing nine of them for over 200 yards because of the dominant run game the Eagles put on displace. Over 300 rushing yards on the Dukes and they stood no chance against the surging BC team.
8. Georgia Tech (2-1)
The new and improved defense did not look good today against the Orange. Kyle McCord picked apart the team. Haynes King played fine but not the standard that many hoped he would start playing like. He is supposed to be taking that next step but it's been a slow burn for that to happen.
7. Cal (2-0)
The Golden Bears go on the long road trip to Auburn and pick up an impressive victory. The defense had the Midas touch all game as they haunted Payton Thorne for most of the game. He had four interceptions and forced Auburn to look in the mirror with their clear quarterback issue. A great running attack also led them to a victory and this was without Jaydn Ott having a huge roll.
6. NC State (1-1)
A difficult spot for the Wolfpack as they were dominated by the Tennessee Volunteers. The Vols just had the better all-around team and they have their quarterback of the future in Nico Iamaleava. The offense could not get it going and that could be thanks to the best edge rushing in the game in James Pearce Jr.
5. Pitt (2-0)
This could be the shock of the century but Pitt looks good. And it can be thanks to their red-shirt freshman quarterback Eli Holstein. Granted, he did play terribly in the first half that left the Panthers in a hole but he helped dig them out with another 300-yard game. Desmond Reid had another 100-yard rushing game and over 100 yards receiving as well. He has been fantastic for the Panthers.
4. Clemson (1-1)
A bounce-back win and a dominant one against App State. Like last week, the only issue they had as a team was that they faced Georiga. Georiga is going to do that to just about every team not named Alabama or Texas. The Tigers looked great scoring 66 points and Cade Klubnik had a good game.
3. Syracuse (2-0)
Ryan Day deserves the key to the city for allowing Syracuse to get ahold of Kyle McCord. He has been fantastic in his first two games for the Oranges. They also have a great coach in Fran Brown who, in his first two games, defeated the No. 23 team in the country with a strong offensive performance.
2. Louisville (2-0)
The Cardinals continue to play at a high level as they defeat Jax State. Tyler Shough continues to impress with another 300-yard game but only two touchdowns. It could be something or it could just be how the run game has looked great in the red zone. They are picking up right where they left off last season, which ended in the ACC Championship game.
1. Miami (2-0)
It is going to take a lot to move Miami from this spot. They dominated FAMU in their home opener of the season and Ward still looks like the best quarterback in the country. The offensive line dominated and Tyler Baron has been worth all of the NIL money given to him. This team is good, the question now is how good.