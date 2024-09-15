2024 ACC Power Rankings Week 3: Hurricanes Reign Supreme A Top The ACC
17. Florida State (0-3)
FSU, it's time to focus on next season. Unless a miracle happens and they can find a way to a bowl game, this is one of the worst offenses in the entire country. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is not the answer and he never was going into this season. It might be time to look at Brock Gleen and see if there can be a spark with him under center.
16. Stanford (1-1)
A bye week for Stanford as they look to get back on track for next week. Some extra time for missing players to get healthy and a chance on the field is always something that helps a struggling team.
15. Wake Forest (1-2)
It wasn't the best showing against No. 5 Ole Miss but learning from Lane Kiffin that the program is pulling out of the home-and-home matchup for next season is something new. This game was bad for the Demon Deacons but wasn't that bad that they paid the buyout so that they would not see the SEC team again. It makes the ACC look like a weak conference.
14. Virginia (1-2)
Losing to Maryland at home by a large margin has to hurt the chances of the team moving forward. It was a stale offensive performance Anthony Colandrea had a rough game. two interceptions and wildly inconsistent with the ball cost the Cavalier the game.
13. SMU (2-1)
A bye week for the Mustangs who might have figured out who their quarterback is moving forward. If not, they need to figure that out as soon as possible because ACC is around the corner.
12. North Carolina (2-1)
Another win for the Tar Heels as they cruise to a victory over the North Carolina Central Eagles. , Omarion Hampton continues to look like one of the best backs in the country rushing for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. He has this team on his back with the questionable passing game as they continue to move forward.
11. Virginia Tech (2-1)
Maybe the Hokies have their groove back with a dominant rushing attack against Old Dominion. Kyron Drones had over 100 yards of rushing as well as Bhayshul Tuten. If they can keep this up then they could rush back into the spot like the ACC.
10. Duke (3-0)
The Blue Devils may be undefeated but that does not mean that these victories have come easily. The defense is holding up but not to a Manny Diaz level. The same with offensive production. It is an inconsistant 3-0.
9. NC State (2-1)
It was a bit of a dogfight against LA Tech for the Wolfpack as they grind out a victory. The key for this game is that the starter Grayson McCall has an undisclosed injury that led him to miss most of the game. He started with 9/13 before leaving that leaving freshman CJ Bailey to take control. He struggled in the beginning, however, he quickly got ahold of himself and the team as they started to run the ball effectively.
8. Georgia Tech (3-1)
One of the best passing games in Haynes King's college career. Going into halftime, he threw for 275 yards, 17/22 from the field, and had three touchdowns. He had nothing else to prove and the team still ran up the score against Virginia Military Institute. A great through-the-air game from an offense that typically wins with their rushing attack.
7. Cal (3-0)
A suprise for some but the Golden Bears look great so far this season. An SEC win to add along a dominant run game is going wonders for the new ACC team. Jaivian Thomas has turned into a stud running back in the absence of Jaydn Ott. The team had 275 rushing yards and he had 169 of them. He averaged 9.9 yards a carry and led the team to a smooth victory.
6. PITT (3-0)
Panthers, you have a quarterback. Another Backyard Brawl, of course it would be an instant classic. Eli Holstein looks like the future for the program throwing for 21-30, 301 yards, and 3 touchdowns. The Panthers sit undefeated so far this season and they could be a scary team to face. They have defeated two Big-12 Teams and they look strong.
5. No. 24 Boston College (3-1)
In the first half, there was a slim chance for the Eagles to defeat No. 6 Missouri on the road but eventually, the best receiver in the nation Luther Burden III arrived and performed at a different level. The Eagles did look good at points but the talent level on both sides of the ball started to show towards the second half. They are a good team and are in a great position but they just faced a better team.
4. No. 22 Clemson
A bye week for the Tigers. Nothing much has changed in the ACC to move them from this spot but they have a chance to move up with a dominant victory over NC State in their next game.
3. Syracuse (2-0)
A bye week for the Orange as well. Next week they could remind the world that they could be a powerhouse in the ACC.
2. No. 19 Louisville
While this team is on a bye week, they still remain at the No. 2 slot in the ACC. They have handled business the same way the Miami Hurricanes have. Miami just has better talent.
1. No. 10 Miami (3-0)
Not just yet, however, the Hurricanes are almost back. Cam Ward has over 1000 yards in 2.5 games. He has not played two-fourth quarters because that is how dominant the team has been. He is in the lead of the Heisman conversation and is starting to put a gap between others. The defense has been playing on another level without Rueben Bain Jr. and Damari Brown.