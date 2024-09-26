A Battle For The No. 1 Offense: Extra Point
The offense is high-flying and electric for the No. 7 Miami, but they are also competing with No. 5 Ole Miss as the best offense in the country.
Each team averages over 600 yards of offense a game and is the only one to do it this season. Ole Miss averages nearly 700 while the Hurricanes average just over 600.
This could be down to the level of competition that both teams are playing, however, if each team has national championship aspirations, handling business on both sides of the ball is what they have to do and have been doing.
This could come down to quarterback play between Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. The receivers have been great for both statically these two quaterbacks have been some of the most consistent players in the country.
They are top ten in QBR in the nation, with over 1400 passing yards, over 10 touchdowns, and only two interceptions.
Ole Miss does have former Canes running back Henry Parrish Jr. who has been very productive for head coach Lane Kiffin but so has the running back room for Miami.
Both offenses have been productive but now will be the time for the Hurricanes to take over and play the best ball in their ACC tenure now with an undefeated season on the horizon. That starts against Virginia Tech on Friday at 7:30 ET on ESPN.