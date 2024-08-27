A Healthy Mark Fletcher Jr. Gives The Hurricanes A Dynamic Backfield
After last season, injury concerns about the star freshman running back Mark Fletcher Jr. began to run rampid when he wasn't seen practicing during fall camp.
That was only a safety precaution for him and the No. 19 Miami Hurricanes as they prepare to take on the Florida Gators in Week 1 of the new college football season.
Fletcher was sidelined with a Lisfranc injury in the Hurricanes' 31-24 loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 to close the 2023 season. He had been off his foot for more than five months which is one of the hardest injuries to return from especially at the running back position. He is back on his feet making waves in his improvement while the training staff still keeps an eye on him for his best interest.
"I've been running, cutting, jumping, doing all things that a football player should be able to do so I'm feeling good," Fletcher said.
The loss of Henry Parrish Jr. to Ole Miss and Donald Chaney to Louisville hurt the depth of the running back room for about a month before the arrival of transfer RB Damien Martinez. The room still had electric players that kept the loss of over 1000 yards on the ground in check.
The idea of Martinez and Feather behind a stronger and more disciplined offensive line will be something that keeps eyes glued to the screen. The Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal will try to set the tone early and control the clock in the Swamp to take the crowd out of the game. One of the many SEC advantages the Gators have, it is also something that can be taken away.
