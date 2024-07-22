All Hurricanes

ACC Analyst Believes Cameron Ward Is "The Most Confident Quarterback" In The Conference

ACC Kickoff is underway and the the transfer quarterback is generating attention around his play.

Justice Sandle

Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) throws a touchdown pass against California Golden Bears defensive back Kaylin Moore (4) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - ACC Kickoff is underway and the new Miami Hurricanes quarterback is already being mentioned as one of the best in the conference.

ACC Network host Justin Walters has some high expectation for Washingotn State transfer quarterback Cameron Ward and even with the Miami Hurricanes team. There was some push back from co-host Mark Packer who sarcastically said "every year is Miami's year" but for the quarterback, they were in agreeance with the potential talent.

"Cam Ward to me is the most confident quarterback in the ACC. He hasn't even played a snap but you could feel it from the second he walked into the conference," Walters said.

His confidence and leadership are some of the many things that the Canes love about their new quarterback as well as his play style.

Statically, Ward is one of the best quarterbacks in the country, not just the ACC. He is the second highest passing yard leader that is returning to play college football this season. That was while running for his life and getting sacked 38 times but, with the weapons and a consistent offensive line around him, he could explode for over 4000 yards. Some also have him as a dark horse heisman contender and will answer some of those questions at ACC Kickoff as a member of the Miami Hurricanes player group set to media day.

