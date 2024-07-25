ACC Media Day Wrap Up For The Miami Hurricanes: Extra Point
Day three of ACC Kickoff was great for the Hurricanes as head coach Mario Cristobal, quarterback Cameron Ward, offensive lineman Jalen Rivers, and linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa made appearances and spoke highly about the Canes.
These men set the tone for the season and the Hurricanes' future. Cristobal was powerful in his statement to his team, and future, and his quarterback constantly called him an "alpha leader" and one of the best quarterbacks he has worked with.
Ward exuded confidence from the moment he walked into the building and it made more people fans of him and have more faith in the team. It has been some time since the team has had a caliber of quarterback in Ward and behind an offensive line led by Rivers, that could be another great thing to come from to connection.
Rivers spoke on the offensive line and the continuality from the previous and last seasons. Cristobal knows that Rivers is already a pro but is glad that he is still on the team to help bring in the future.
Another key point was Mauigoa speaking on the consistent theme for him and this team in the family. It is one of the main reasons he stayed for another year when he could have been drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. That family bond Cristobal has implemented within the program is special and one of the many reasons that people buy into the program. That is why many have stayed because of what he is building and after ACC Kickoff, many more might feel the same way.