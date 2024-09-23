Cam Ward Named To The Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 For Week 4
University of Miami senior Cam Ward was tabbed to the Davey O’Brien Award’s Great 8 for Week Four, the organization announced Monday.
The 6-foot-2, 223-pound quarterback threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns, becoming one of just 13 NCAA players — at any level — all-time to surpass 15,000 career passing yards.
Since Miami joined the Atlantic Coast Conference, Ward is the league’s first student-athlete with at least 300 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in each of their first four games of a season.
He has been everything the team has asked for as a quarterback and is a tight battle four weeks in for the Heisman between him, Travis Hunter, and Jalen Milroe.
The West Columbus, Texas, native is also the first Hurricane to begin a campaign with four consecutive 300-yard passing performances. He has also led Miami total 209 points this year which is the most points in program history through four games.
With Ward as the primary man under center, the Hurricanes have tallied 50 points in three consecutive games for the first time ever. That is how electric this offense is and could be tabbed as the best in the country.
This is Ward's second time being mentioned in the Great 8 as he was previously named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week on Sept. 4, after earning a spot on the award’s preseason watch list.
No. 7 Miami starts its conference play against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.