Cam Ward's Personality Was Made For South Beach And He Is Drawing More People In
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Dan Marino, Don Shula, and so many others have graced Miami-Dade County with elite play in their sport or having some of the most electricity personalities to ever come out of South Beach.
The day that Cam Ward arrived in Coral Gables, the city, team, university, and faultful knew they had a special talent on hand, and four games into the season, he has been more than expected for the entirety of that community.
No. 7 Miami (4-0) has been one of the best teams in the country and thanks to Ward, they have one of the best offenses in the nation and have had the best offensive start in Miami Hurricanes history. The fans have appreciated every moment of it and have also started to gravitate towards the personality of Ward and his style of play.
"I think [the fans] get to see some really unique personalities and some special players that maybe haven't existed in Miami football in the last several years," Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said.
With the performance and game-breaking ability of Travis Hunter, there is no doubt that this year's Heisman race has started on fire with his play for Colorado (3-1). The issue for Hunter is that Ward is also playing lights-out football while also leading a historical program back to relevance with his play and a personality that matches.
Cristobal knows the superstar talent that has resided in Miami and believes that Ward and this team could be on the same level as those athletes.
"Miami tends to gravitate towards certain personalities right? I mean you've seen it with Don Shula, Bob Greasy, Dan Marino, LeBron James," Cristobal said. "I mean there have been so many great athletes to go through here. They're handing it well. They're staying focused on the right type of mad and their humility shines through all the progress."
Ward so far this season has completed over 72 percent of his passes, thrown for 14 touchdowns, has the second-best QBR in the country at 94.4, thrown for nearly 1500 yards, and only two interceptions (really one). He's done this while also being one of the smoothest, cockiest, and best personalities Miami football hasn't seen in nearly two decades.
He has a calm demeanor about him when he talks to the media and in all of his time speaking about his teammates, but once he steps in the field, there is a flip that is switched.
His touchdown celebration has taken over the Florida region and has also added that swagger that has been missing from the Hurricanes since 2001. He has started to transient to that next level of superstar that the nation will start to gravitate to and he will do it one wave at a time.
The Canes will start its conference play against Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.