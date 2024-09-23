Mario Cristobal Looks To Virginia Tech As ACC Play Gets Underway For The Hurricanes
No. 7 Miami dominated another in-state opponent when they defeated South Florida 50-15 on Saturday, and now they have a short week and look toward Virginia Tech on Friday.
Miami head coach Mario Cristobal knows the challenges when facing the Hokies (2-2) regardless of how they started their season.
VT has played some great games and bad ones, but Cristobal knows the talent on the roster can compete with anyone in the league.
"We have an opportunity to open up conference play against one of our storied rivals," Cristobal said. "I can't say enough about them. I think we've seen enough tape to know these guys are as talented as anybody we have faced and then some."
He continued to praise their defensive front and knows it will be a challenge for them on the physicality side of football but also embraces the challenge.
"Very talented upfront, very powerful, explosive, twitchy top 10 in sacks in the country for a reason. They are deep. They play their base stuff they also have a significant amount of exotic pressures in our high-pressure organization, They're very organized, and really good tacklers. One defense they are long. A lot of athletic ability, a lot of speed and they do a good job on the back ends," Cristobal said.
This is just the defensive side of the ball for Virginia Tech. The Offense will be ready to give one of the best games of their season against the Canes as well led by quarterback Kyron Drones.
"They are a loaded football team and their quarterback is an extremely explosive dangerous accurate player. A great leader," Cristobal said. "They're big massive upfront, great running game, explosive receivers, and looking forward to a great matchup."